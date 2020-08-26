Best FiNN Loadout For 'Call Of Duty Modern Warfare And Warzone'

Infinity Ward has rolled out a new season update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and its battle royale component Warzone. The update has been titled Reloaded and it introduces fans to a wave of new content including new game modes, operators, and a limited-time event along with a brand new weapon. The FiNN LMG (light machine gun) is the latest weapon that can be found in both COD Modern Warfare and Warzone. The LMG can either be obtained by completing a number of challenges or purchased directly from the in-game store.

The new FiNN LMG is best suited for a super aggressive playstyle and it is something that you should definitely have in your arsenal. It comes with a wild accuracy and it has been promised to punch way above its weight against most of the light machine guns we have in the game.

Best FiNN loadout in Warzone

There is a horde of attachments that you can pair and experiment with the newest Finn LMG that will help you drive the gun’s fire rate and improve the recoil. Here is a look at some of the best Finn Warzone loadout you should try out:

Monolithic Suppressor

XRK Longshot Adverse

Ranger Foregrip

Tac Laser

Sleight of Hand

How to get the FiNN LMG?

There are two ways to get the new FiNN LMG in COD. The first way is to get it with the new ‘Mainframe’ cosmetic bundle which can be found in the in-game store.

The next step is to acquire it by completing the in-game challenges without having to pay a penny. Fortunately, the challenges you are required to complete are fairly easy and straightforward. The first thing you need to do is make a custom LMG class and enter a multiplayer playlist. Now, you will be tasked with getting one melee kill across seven different matches using any of the light machine guns.

Season 5 Reloaded is live across all platforms. To install the update, you first need to make sure that there is enough space on your system. Next, you simply need to launch Battle.Net and the game should start updating automatically.

