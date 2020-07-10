COD Warzone Twitch Drops: Earn Rewards By Watching Warzone Gameplay

Activision is getting in on the highly popular drop system on the online game streaming platform Twitch. The game has already used the Twitch drops before and is also popular among other game studios such as Ubisoft, Riot Games and many others. Activision is enabling Twitch drops again starting July 9 at 10 AM PT and the rounds it will run through July 16 at 10 AM PT where players can tune in to watch Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone.

If you wish to drop in, all you need to do is get your Call of Duty account linked with your Twitch account and start earning rewards. These can be equipped in-game before you jump into the action. The company is enabling the Twitch drops in celebration of its Season 4 Reloaded update launch.

Also Read | Best Warzone Loadout And Attachments For A Variety Of Play Styles

COD Warzone Twitch drops

Here are the steps to watch and earn rewards on Twitch:

Step 1: Create a Call of Duty account

For those who don’t have a Call of Duty account, you will need to create one using the link here. If you already have a Call of Duty account, move on to the next step.

Step 2: Link the accounts

After creating a COD account, you need to link it to your Twitch handle. To link the two accounts, follow this link.

In case your Call of Duty account is already connected to your Twitch handle, you may need to re-link them to make sure that you have authorized the required permissions.

Also Read | Stimulus Trios Warzone: Infinity Ward Adds New Warzone Playlist Into The Mix

Step 3: Watch and earn

Once you're done with the above steps, you need to head over to Twitch where you will find a bunch of streamers playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare including its free-to-play battle royale component Warzone in the 'Modern Warfare' category. On streams that are eligible for drops, there will be a callout that says “drops are enabled”. This will indicate that you are officially watching to qualify for the rewards. From there, you need to click on the stream and watch the gameplay.

Also Read | How To Unmute In Warzone: Possible Causes And Different Ways To Fix The Issue

Step 4: Get the rewards

After you have streamed the gameplay, you will want to check what’s headed to your inventory. Here's what you will earn:

Streaming for one hour – ‘Censory Overload’ spray

Streaming for two hours – ‘Love the Bomb’ emblem

Streaming for three hours – ‘Bloodstream’ assault rifle weapon blueprint

Also Read | How To Get Counter UAV In Warzone And Jam The Opponent's Mini-map?

Image credits: Call of Duty