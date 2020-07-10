Best FAL Warzone Loadout And Attachments To Make Full Use Of Its New Ability

Call of Duty Modern Warfare, and its free-to-play battle royale component Warzone received a Season 4 Reloaded update, where the game developers attempted to shake things up a bit when it comes to the weapon meta for both the titles. Infinity Ward nerfed the MP5 and Grau 5.56, two of the most powerful weapons, and also buffed a few weapons belonging to the same class.

Post the update, the buffed weapons have started to gain popularity on the virtual battlefield as the recent buff has turned most of the weapons highly dominant. This includes the long-forgotten assault rifle, FAL. It is now considered among the most overpowered weapons in both COD Modern Warfare and Warzone games. So, let us take a look at some of the best FAL Warzone loadout and attachments that you can use on the weapon.

Best FAL Warzone loadout and attachments

With the new Season 4 update, the FAL offers a great deal of versatility. Infinity has perfectly timed the weapon buff as the game is starting to become more SMG-based. It is starting to move at a much faster pace and players are getting much more aggressive. A fast-paced loadout is one of the best ways to adapt to the meta and fortunately, the FAL comes with interesting loadouts and attachments to help with this. Here’s a look at some of the best attachments you can pair with weapon to play like an SMG player:

Muzzle – Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel – XRK Marksman

Optic – G.I. Mini Reflex

Underbarrel – Commando Foregrip

Perk – Burst

With the help of these attachments, this semi-auto rifle can function at its full potential and also make use of the weapon’s new ability to one-burst enemies in the game. The FAL can now be used to one-burst opponents to the head at a close range. The weapon has been upgraded to a point where if you land a shot at your enemies, it will down them in a fatal swoop.

Best FAL loadout for long-range shots

Considering that FAL is an assault rifle, it can also be used for longer range shots to complement its accuracy and range. And while you won’t be able to take down your opponents with a single shot, you can still cause some serious damage. Take a look at the best long-range loadouts for FAL:

Barrel – XRK Marksman

Optic – Canted Hybrid

Stock – Forge TAC Stalker

Underbarrel – Operator Foregrip

Ammunition – 24-Round Mags

Image credits: Call of Duty