Best MP7 Loadout: Choose The Loadout According To Your Gameplay

COD Warzone has been one of the most played games of the Call Of Duty franchise. This is because of their battle royale that allows the players to play live online. But recently, the players have been asking a number of questions regarding the game. We have picked some of the most asked questions and have answered them.

The players have been asking for the best loadout to use in COD Warzone. Some have also stuck to specific questions like what is the best mp7 loadout? This answer might vary from player to play according to their gaming style. But don’t worry, we have created different load-outs for different types of gameplay. Here are some mp7 loadouts that can be used by players to compliment your gameplay.

Best MP7 loadout

Loadout 1: Fast movement

Source: COD Official website

Barrel: FSS SWAT

Laser: 1mW Laser

Stock: No Stock (choose this exact option, don't just remove the Stock)

Ammunition: 60 Round Mags

Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

SECONDARY - Combat Knife

Perk 1: Double Time

Perk 2: Ghost

Perk 3: Battle Hardened

Lethal Throwable: Frag Grenade

Tactical Throwable: Stim

Loadout 2: Stealth and deadly

Source: COD Official website

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: FSS SWAT

Laser: 1mW Laser

Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip

Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

SECONDARY - .357 Handgun

Perk 1: E.O.D

Perk 2: Ghost

Perk 3: Tune-Up (for charging up Dead Silence faster)

Lethal Throwable: Frag Grenade

Tactical Throwable: Smoke, Snapshot, Decoy Grenade or Heartbeat Sensor

Loadout 3: Slow Movement and long range

Source: COD Official website

Muzzle: Compensator

Barrel: FSS RECON

Stock: FORGE TAC Stalker Stock

Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Rear Grip: Granulated Grip Tape

SECONDARY - M19 Handgun

Perk 1: Scavenger

Perk 2: Ghost

Perk 3: Battle Hardened

Lethal Throwable: Claymore

Tactical Throwable: Smoke or Stun Grenade

Loadout 4: Balanced

Source: COD Official website

Barrel: FSS RECON

Stock: FORGE TAC Ultralight Stock

Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip

Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

Perk: Sleight of Hand

SECONDARY - JOKR Launcher or .357 Handgun

Perk 1: Quick Fix or E.O.D

Perk 2: Ghost

Perk 3: Battle Hardened

Lethal Throwable: Semtex

Tactical Throwable: Smoke Grenade

More about COD Warzone

The makers recently got back the quads, and adding another BR mode will surely get the fans extremely excited. Getting back their Battle Royale Quads will give the players an opportunity to use their now trained skills to a smaller match. Even if the number of players is less in this mode, this mode would bring in a more intense version of the gameplay. This is because fewer opponents can make the matches end quicker. The makers have still not announced if these updated will be permanent. There is no official statement that claims if this new update will be a permanent addition to COD Warzone.