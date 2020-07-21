Best Sniper In Warzone: Top Sniper Rifles With The Best Loadout Setup

Call of Duty: Warzone features a horde of weapons and modifications that you can pick for your next virtual battle. While there are plenty of guns to choose from, there are only a few options when it comes to the Sniper Rifles. These are some of the most formidable weapons in the game that offer a guaranteed kill with a single headshot. However, it can be a bit confusing for some users when selecting the right Sniper Rifle and pairing it with the right set of load-outs. So, let us check out some of the best snipers in Warzone.

Best Sniper in Warzone

HDR

The HDR is clearly among the most vicious weapon that you can for extremely long-range shots. This bolt-action sniper rifle can take down a fully armoured enemy with a single shot to the head. However, to use this weapon to its full potential, it needs to be paired with the right set of loadouts. A Monolithic Suppressor, Tac Laser, 26.9″ HDR Pro, FMJ, and the FTAC Stalker-Scout are some of the attachments that you should definitely consider packing before heading over for your next combat.

ARX-50

The ARX-50 Sniper Rifle is just as strong as the HDR, although it slightly differs in its ‘time to cycle’ rounds. However, the weapon can still take down enemies with a single headshot, just like its counterpart. This is one of the traits that make the two weapons highly influential in Warzone as a single shot to your opponent’s head leads to a 3v2 advantage in the ensuing battle.

The weapon is can certainly be a good option; however, if you actually end up in a fairly long battle, it is quite likely that the ARX-50 will burn through the mag much quicker. Another major disadvantage of this weapon is that it has a slightly higher travel time on round as opposed to the HDR. However, you can overcome this issue if you’re able to guess your enemy movement better. The best set of attachments for the ARX-50 include a Monolithic Suppressor, Singuard Arms Marksman, Singuard Arms Pro, and Variable Zoom Scope.

RYTEC AMR

The RYTEC AMR is another excellent sniper that you can have as a primary weapon. The weapon was introduced midway through Season 4 and is amongst the highly ranked weapon in the game right now. The sniper is also capable of taking down opponents with a single headshot, just like the HDR and the ARX-50. Another major advantage of this weapon is that it fires shots very quickly. The best loadouts for the RYTEC AMR include a Stippled Grip Tape, Tac Laser, FTAC Seven Straight, STOVL Tac-Wrap, and a 25x59mm Explosive 5-R Mag.

KAR98K

The KAR98K is also a good choice when it comes to selecting weapons. However, one of the biggest drawbacks of this sniper is its inability to down a fully armoured opponent with one shot. Nonetheless, the weapon can still inflict a decent amount of damage if used with the right set of loadouts. The best attachments include a Flash Guard, FTAC Sport Comb, Scout Combat, Stippled Grip Tape and Singuard Custom 27.6”.

Image credits: Call of Duty