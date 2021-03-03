Best Guns In COD Mobile: Some Of The Most Efficient Guns In The Game

Call of Duty mobile has been one of the most played games of all time. The players have recently been trying to ask a number of questions related to COD mobile. So to help them out, we have unmanaged to answer some of their doubts right here. Read more about COD mobile.

Best guns in COD mobile

The players have recently been trying to ask a number of questions about COD mobile. They are currently asking questions like which is the best gun in COD mobile. This is because the makers have added a number of different guns to use in the game. But choosing the best gun in COD mobile depends on the type of gameplay one has. So to help out the players, we have listed a number of different guns that we think are the best gins in COD mobile. So without any delay, let’s take a deep dive into knowing the best guns in COD mobile.

ASM 10: A great long range with high accuracy. Not meant for close-ranged combat because of a low fire rate.

KN-44: Great Damage rate of 70. Difficult for long-ranged combat because of powerful fire rate.

Peacemaker MK2: Great Damage rate of 50. Meant for close-range combat because of the high fire rate and mobility

DR-H: It is accessible at tier number 50. Great Damage rate of 47. Meant for close-range combat because of the high fire rate and mobility

LK-24: Great Damage rate of 41. Has a great fire great with good accuracy. Good for quick and short-ranged movements.

More about Call Of Duty

Apart from their mobile game, Call Of Duty has released their latest game, Cold War and the players are loving it. Currently, the Standard Edition of the game costs £59.99 meanwhile the Cross-gen bundle is £64.99. Apart from this, the cold war download size is going to be somewhere around 95GB and 133GB for PS4 and PS5 respectively. 93GB and 136GB is the total size of the cold war for Xbox One and Xbox Series X users respectively. The makers of Call Of Duty had released a trailer for COD Cold War on their youtube page. It is called “Know Your History” and is a small teaser for their upcoming Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War. The makers have certainly gone for bringing in some real incidents from the Cold War into the game. The trailer also says that it has been inspired by true events.

