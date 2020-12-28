How To Get Ghost Stealth In COD Mobile? Step-by-Step Guide To Get This Skin

COD mobile players have recently been asking a lot of questions related to the game. This is all because the makers have released their Season 13 and a lot of new content with the same. So to help the players, we have listed all the information we have about the same. Read more to know how to get ghost stealth in COD mobile.

How to get Ghost Stealth in COD Mobile?

The players have recently been asking a lot of questions related to COD mobile recently. They have been trying to find answers to questions like how to get ghost stealth in COD mobile. This is because of the new skins the makers have been adding to the game. The answer to this question is that the players will need to get the ghost stealth in COD mobile as a reward.

To help you guys out, we have listed sets that might just answer your questions including how to get ghost stealth in COD mobile. Apart from this, we have also listed a video uploaded by popular gamer on Youtube.

Update the game and make sure Season 13 is active

Open the in-game settings

Try and find the link account option in the settings menu

Select “Call Of Duty” to liink your Activision account with COD mobile

You will be redirected to Activision official website

Log into your Activision account

After logging in and linking your accounts, return to the game

Claim your Ghost stealth skin right there

More about Call Of Duty

Call Of Duty has released their latest game, Cold War and the players are lovign it. Currently, the Standard Edition of the game costs £59.99 meanwhile the Cross-gen bundle is £64.99. Apart from this, the cold war download size is going to be somewhere around 95GB and 133GB for PS4 and PS5 respectively. 93GB and 136GB is the total size of the cold war for Xbox One and Xbox Series X users respectively.

The makers of Call Of Duty had released a trailer for COD Cold War on their youtube page. It is called “know Your History” and is a small teaser for their upcoming Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War. The makers have certainly gone for bringing in some real incidents from the Cold War into the game. The trailer also says that it has been inspired by true events. The teaser does not show much about the gameplay or graphics fo the game but gives a brief idea about the game’s plot. The players may or may not be involved with an alleged Soviet spy codenamed “Perseus”. This was flashed during the video and it could be an essential piece of information about the game.

