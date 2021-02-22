COD Mobile Takeoff Glitch; Take A Look At The Takeoff Map Glitches In COD

Call of Duty is one of the most popular mobile games along with Pubg, Fortnite and Genshin Impact. A few seasons ago, Takeoff Map was introduced in the game. Since then players have tried to exploit the bugs on Takeoff. Read on to know more about COD Mobile Takeoff Glitch.

COD Mobile Takeoff Glitch

There have been many glitches and COD bugs in the Takeoff map. Let's take a look at some of the bugs. COD mobile can use these bugs to gain a competitive advantage in multiplayer.

High Ledge - The high ledge hack on the Takeoff map lets the players climb a certain ledge in the game. Once players climb that ledge players can start walking and crawling across walls. This creates a huge advantage for the players as they can consistently stay on high ground and have a clear advantage.

- The high ledge hack on the Takeoff map lets the players climb a certain ledge in the game. Once players climb that ledge players can start walking and crawling across walls. This creates a huge advantage for the players as they can consistently stay on high ground and have a clear advantage. Shooting Through Walls - This is another glitch in COD Mobile Takeoff that lets players shoot through walls. When players are at a certain point of the map, they can shoot through the walls and staircase. You can take a look at the glitch in the video embedded above on how to do this wallhack.

- This is another glitch in COD Mobile Takeoff that lets players shoot through walls. When players are at a certain point of the map, they can shoot through the walls and staircase. You can take a look at the glitch in the video embedded above on how to do this wallhack. Climb The Roof With the Antennas - There's a certain roof on the COD Takeoff map which gives you a distinct advantage over other players. Climb the roof of the building that has two antennas on the top. Croch down and look at the map through the stars gap. From here, you will have access to large area of the map but no one will be able to find or shoot you.

More About Call of Duty

Call of Duty has a lot more games than just their mobile version. COD recently released COD: Cold War and Warzone games which have received a lot of good reviews from fans of the franchise as well as critics. Call of Duty Warzone is a multiplayer Battle Royale based game. There are also multiple other smaller game modes and a campaign in Cold War that players can enjoy. Call of Duty games are available on mobile, Windows, Mac, Switch, Xbox and Playstation. Stay tuned for more updates on Call of Duty.

