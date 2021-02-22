COD Mobile Takeoff Glitch; Take A Look At The Takeoff Map Glitches In COD

Quick links:
Call of Duty is one of the most popular mobile games along with Pubg, Fortnite and Genshin Impact. A few seasons ago, Takeoff Map was introduced in the game. Since then players have tried to exploit the bugs on Takeoff. Read on to know more about COD Mobile Takeoff Glitch.
Also Read: Call Of Duty Mobile: New Weapons To Be Added In The Upcoming Season 14 Update
There have been many glitches and COD bugs in the Takeoff map. Let's take a look at some of the bugs. COD mobile can use these bugs to gain a competitive advantage in multiplayer.
Also Read: COD Mobile Season 11 Leaks: Here's All We Know About The Upcoming Update
Also Read: How To Get Ghost Stealth In COD Mobile? Step-by-Step Guide To Get This Skin
Call of Duty has a lot more games than just their mobile version. COD recently released COD: Cold War and Warzone games which have received a lot of good reviews from fans of the franchise as well as critics. Call of Duty Warzone is a multiplayer Battle Royale based game. There are also multiple other smaller game modes and a campaign in Cold War that players can enjoy. Call of Duty games are available on mobile, Windows, Mac, Switch, Xbox and Playstation. Stay tuned for more updates on Call of Duty.
Also Read: COD Mobile Season 12 Release Date, Leaks And Additional Details; Read Here