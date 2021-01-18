Call Of Duty Mobile: New Weapons To Be Added In The Upcoming Season 14 Update

Quick links:
Call of Duty: Mobile is a free-to-play shooter video game developed by TiMi Studios and published by Activision and Garena for Android and iOS. It was released on October 1, 2019. The game saw one of the largest mobile game launches in history, generating over US$327 million with 250 million downloads by June 2020. COD Mobile season 1 was released on October 1, 2019, and now its time for season 14.
When the season 14 drops, the players will be able to get their hands on the FAMAS and the SKS. Both of these famous and fan favourite Call of Duty weapons are coming to COD mobile. This was confirmed by the developers on January 16 in two back to back tweets where they released the first teaser for the upcoming season.
🆕 A new weapon is approaching!— Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) January 16, 2021
🤔❓ Can you guess what it is?
🔜 Coming in the next season of #CODMobile! pic.twitter.com/wXtg3GR612
😲 Wait.. there's more?!— Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) January 17, 2021
❓ Can you guess what weapon this is?
🔜 Coming in the next season of #CODMobile pic.twitter.com/H8JdsKVdxW
