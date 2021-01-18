Call Of Duty Mobile: New Weapons To Be Added In The Upcoming Season 14 Update

Call of Duty: Mobile is a free-to-play shooter video game developed by TiMi Studios and published by Activision and Garena for Android and iOS. It was released on October 1, 2019. The game saw one of the largest mobile game launches in history, generating over US$327 million with 250 million downloads by June 2020. COD Mobile season 1 was released on October 1, 2019, and now its time for season 14.

COD Mobile Season 14

When the season 14 drops, the players will be able to get their hands on the FAMAS and the SKS. Both of these famous and fan favourite Call of Duty weapons are coming to COD mobile. This was confirmed by the developers on January 16 in two back to back tweets where they released the first teaser for the upcoming season.

🆕 A new weapon is approaching!

🤔❓ Can you guess what it is?



🔜 Coming in the next season of #CODMobile! pic.twitter.com/wXtg3GR612 — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) January 16, 2021

😲 Wait.. there's more?!

❓ Can you guess what weapon this is?



🔜 Coming in the next season of #CODMobile pic.twitter.com/H8JdsKVdxW — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) January 17, 2021

COD Weapons Leaks for Season 14

Attack Of The Undead Mode: The famous ‘Attack of the Undead’ game mode is coming back along with the new seasonal update. 20 players land on a map where one player turns to the ‘Undead’ side at random. That player has access to a weapon for the first kill and after which, only melee attacks work. Every kill that an undead gets will turn that player into undead as well. All the other players need to kill the undead to survive. The mode can be compared to zombies mode of several other games.

3V3 Gunfight: A special variant of Gunfight mode will be added to the game with the new update. The 2v2 Gunfight is going to be changed into a 3v3 mode There are a total of six rounds in this mode and each round will have its own designated weapon.

Operator Skill: Gravity Vortex A new operator skill is going to be added to the game. This skill will be named Gravity Vortex and will be a ballistic launcher. This gun uses gravity thereby pulling the enemies towards the gun and killing them.

Addition of New Iconic Guns: Two new guns, SKS and FR 5.56 are going to be added into the game. The stats of these guns will get revealed in the seasonal update



