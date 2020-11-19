Best Guns In Cold War: Some Of Most Efficient AR, Snipers, SMGs To Use In Cold War

Cold War has just been released and the players seem to love the game. They have recently been trying to find out answers to stuff like best guns in Cold War. So we have decided to help these players with our guide to Cold War guns. Read more to know about some of the best guns in the Cold War.

Also Read | Cold War Glitches: Learn More About The Ray Gun Glitch In The Game

Also Read | Is Creed Bratton In Cold War? Find Out If The Actor Is In New COD Game

Best guns in Cold War

Choosing the best gun is extremely selective and is completely dependent on the gameplay of the player. So to cover all aspects, we have listed al the best guns in Cold War according to their classes. Choosing the best gun is going to be based on the type of game one plays. An assault rifle in the hands of a sniper might not be very effective. So let’s take a deep dive into our guide to Cold War guns.

Assault Rifles in Black Ops Cold War

Krig 6

XM4

AK-47

Sniper Rifles in Black Ops Cold War

Pelington 703

LW3 - Tundra

M82

Tactical Rifles in Black Ops Cold War

M16

AUG

Type 63

Shotguns in Black Ops Cold War

Gallo SA12

Hauer 77

SMGs in Black Ops Cold War

MP5

Milano 821

LMGs in Black Ops Cold War

M60

Stoner 63

RPD

Launchers in Black Ops Cold War

Cigma 2

RPG-7

Pistols in Black Ops Cold War

1911

Magnum

Diamatti

More about Cold War

Currently, the Standard Edition of the game costs £59.99 and the Cross-gen bundle is £64.99. Apart from this, the game's download size is going to be somewhere around 95GB and 133GB for PS4 and PS5 respectively. 93GB and 136GB is the total size of Cold War for Xbox One and Xbox Series X users respectively. The makers of Call Of Duty had released a trailer for COD Cold War on their YouTube page. It is called “Know Your History” and is a small teaser for their upcoming Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War. The makers have certainly gone for bringing in some real incidents from the Cold War into the game. The trailer also says that it has been inspired by true events. The teaser does not show much about the gameplay or graphics of the game but gives a brief idea about the game’s plot. The players may or may not be involved with an alleged Soviet spy codenamed “Perseus”. This was flashed during the video and it could be an essential piece of information about the game.

Also Read | Echoes Of A Cold War: Here's How To Find Key To Weapons Locker

Also Read | Cold War Prison Cabinet Code: Here's How To Unlock The Prison Cabinet