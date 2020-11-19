Cold War Prison Cabinet Code: Here's How To Unlock The Prison Cabinet

Cold War has just been released and the players seem to love the game. They have recently been trying to find out answers to stuff like what is Prison Cabinet code. So we have decided to help these players with our guide to Cold War wonder weapon. Read more to know about the Cold War Prison Cabinet code.

Prison Cabinet code

A number of Cold War players have been asking a lot of questions related to Cold War Prison Cabinet code They want to know the answer to questions like what is the Prison Cabinet code and where is the prison cabinet located. This is because the makers have now added a new prison cabinet in the game and have some important missions related to the same.

This prison cabinet can be easily dealt with by looking at the instructions shared through the videos of popular streamers. To help you out, we have listed the answer to your questions like what is the Prison Cabinet code and where is the prison cabinet located. Read more to know about Cold War Prison Cabinet code.

The Prison Cabinet code is usually used to open the cabinet to access some important information. In order to start this, the player will first need to interact with the computer terminal that is located in Kravchenko’s Office. After reaching Kravchenko’s Office, the players will need to get access to the Nova 6 Entry 2 file.

This file shows that the poison which is going to be found inside of the locked cabinet is made from Sulfur, Rhenium, and Neodymium. Knowing these elements is a must in order to uncover the poison cabinet code. All the players need to do now is look for S, Re, and Nd on the periodic table that is hanging in the room. After looking at them carefully, we found out that the Prison Cabinet code numbers are 16, 75, and 60. The code is 16-75-60.

More about Cold War

Currently, the Standard Edition of the game costs £59.99 while the Cross-gen bundle is £64.99. Apart from this, the Cold War download size is going to be somewhere around 95GB and 133GB for PS4 and PS5 respectively. 93GB and 136GB is the total size of Cold War for Xbox One and Xbox Series X users respectively. The makers of Call Of Duty had released a trailer for COD Cold War on their YouTube page.

It is called “Know Your History” and is a small teaser for their upcoming Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War. The makers have certainly gone for bringing in some real incidents from the Cold War into the game. The trailer also says that it has been inspired by true events. The teaser does not show much about the gameplay or graphics of the game but gives a brief idea about the game’s plot. The players may or may not be involved with an alleged Soviet spy codenamed “Perseus”. This was flashed during the video and it could be an essential piece of information about the game.

