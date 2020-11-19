Echoes Of A Cold War: Here's How To Find Key To Weapons Locker

Cold War has just been released and the players seem to love the game. They have recently been trying to find out answers to stuff like where is the weapons locker key. So we have decided to help these players with our guide to Echoes of a Cold war. Read more to know about the Echoes of a Cold war.

More about Echoes of a Cold War

A number of Cold War players have been asking a lot of questions related to Echoes of a Cold War. They want to know the answer to questions like where is the key to the weapons locker and where to find the evidence in Echoes of a Cold war. This is because the makers have now added a set of tasks to their mission that requires the players to find these two main things. These key cards and evidence can be found easily by looking at the instructions shared through the videos of popular streamers. To help you out, we have listed the answer to your questions like where is the key to the weapons locker and where to find the evidence in Echoes of a Cold War.

Echoes of a Cold War is one of the most talked-about missions in the newly released COD game. The makers have added a lot of new content to their game. The players need to find some evidence as well as a key card to complete this mission. The evidence, Operation Red Circus can be spotted on one of the tables, just as the player enters the radar facility. Apart from that, the players also need to find the weapons locker key to complete this Echoes of a Cold war mission. Pick up this locker key to complete the Echoes of a Cold War mission. After this, the players will need to start a new mission called, Desperate Measures.

More about Cold War

Currently, the Standard Edition of the game costs £59.99 and the Cross-gen bundle is £64.99. Apart from this, the Cold War download size is going to be somewhere around 95GB and 133GB for PS4 and PS5 respectively. 93GB and 136GB is the total size of the game for Xbox One and Xbox Series X users respectively. The makers of Call Of Duty had released a trailer for COD Cold War on their YouTube page. It is called “Know Your History” and is a small teaser for their upcoming Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War. The makers have certainly gone for bringing in some real incidents from the Cold War into the game. The trailer also says that it has been inspired by true events. The teaser does not show much about the gameplay or graphics but gives a brief idea about the game’s plot. The players may or may not be involved with an alleged Soviet spy codenamed “Perseus”. This was flashed during the video and it could be an essential piece of information about the game.

