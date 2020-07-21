Best Guns In Warzone: Most Powerful Guns And Their Attachments

Call of Duty: Warzone features a host of tools and weapons that players can use for their battles. These powerful weapons come with a wide range of potential loadout combinations and finding the right gun can always be a challenge. So, let’s check out some of the best guns in Warzone along with their custom loadouts.

Also Read | Chipotle Warzone Leaderboard, Results, Winners And Prize Money

Best guns in Warzone

M4A1

The M4A1 is among the best assault rifles you can use in Warzone. The weapon is fairly easy to use and offers a decent range and base damage. It also provides good stability, making it a preferred choice among many players. The M4A1 has been gaining popularity since the release of Modern Warfare and it still remains one of the high performing weapons in all of Call of Duty games. One of the best parts about this gun is that it’s suitable for players with all skill levels. As for the attachments, players can opt for a Monolithic Suppressor, Operator Reflex Sight, Singuard Arms Invader, Commando Foregrip and the Stippled Grip Tape.

Also Read | COD Warzone Intel Locations, Mission And Not Working Issue Resolved

M13

The M13 is a great choice due to its fast rate of fire. This gun can be considered a replacement to the GRAU, which was an extremely lethal weapon in the game before getting nerfed. The fast rate of fire and ease of control makes M13 one of the best-suited guns for aggressive players. However, to make the best use of this gun, you should definitely pair it with the right set of loadouts. Some of the best loadouts include a Monolithic Suppressor, Stippled Grip Tape, 50 Round Mags, Commando Foregrip, and Tempus Marksman.

Also Read | COD Warzone Twitch Drops: Earn Rewards By Watching Warzone Gameplay

RAM-7

The RAM-7 is clearly one of the most overlooked weapons when it comes to the best weapons in Warzone. This gun has the ability to inflict a decent amount of damage while having a highly controllable recoil. It can actually beat most of the weapons in its class if paired with the right set of attachments. Some of the best loadouts include a Monolithic Suppressor, Commando Foregrip, G.I. Mini Reflex, FSS Ranger, and 50-Round Mags.

MP7

The MP7 is another great weapon to have on the virtual battlefield. It ranks among the top SMGs in the game and is best known for its versatility. One of the best qualities about this gun is that it's extremely easy to control, and works best for engagements at a close-range. Pairing the MP7 with the FFS Recon barrel and 60 Round Magazine actually helps the gun balance out its negatives.

Also Read | Doritos Warzone Tournament Awards Winners With $10,000 And Year-long Supply Of Doritos

Image credits: Call of Duty