COD Warzone Intel Mission: Here Are All The 5 Hidden Locations

Call Of Duty happens to be one of the most famous games that has been played daily by thousands of players from all over the globe. Call Of Duty Warzone is a multiplayer game that basically works on the main concept of battle royale. There are a number of challenges and quests for the players to earn some extra points and money.

Also Read | Best Fortnite Creative Maps And The Creative Codes To Enter These Modes

Also Read | COD Removed OK Sign From Their Game Since It Is 'linked To White Supremacy'

COD warzone intel mission

The makers have recently started their second Intel Mission which gives the players a great XP boost for their Battle Royale gaming. The weekly event requires the players to go to a selected location on the map to get the hidden cargo Intel. The players can find all the hidden cargo intel that is possible to get the maximum XP from the intel. Initially, the players were complaining that these missions were not working. But after such complaints, makers resolved all the issues from their game. Here are the locations for all the 5 hidden intel.

Also Read | COD Warzone Twitch Drops: Earn Rewards By Watching Warzone Gameplay

COD Warzone intel locations

1. Ghost Coin (gives a reward of 2,500 XP)

The first location can be found at the peak of the Train Station on a ledge. After you reach this location, you can find a Golden Ghost Coin. Simply interact with the coin and in return collect the first Hidden Cargo Intel.

2. Teddy Bear (gives a reward of 5,000 XP)

Reach the bottom of the Port. Go to the cabin of the centre crane where then you will spot a teddy bear. Simply interact with the object and in return collect the second Hidden Cargo Intel.

3. Campfire (gives a reward of 5,000 XP)

The next location is not that isolated from others. The player needs to head back to the north side of Port, where the next hidden Cargo is located. You should be able to spot a campfire and a lawn chair. Simply interact with the objects and in return collect the third Hidden Cargo Intel.

4. Laptop (gives a reward of 5,000 XP)

This hidden item is also located in Port. Here you need to go to the Vacant building. Then make way to head back to the right of the building in the warehouse section. There try to spot a laptop. Simply interact with this object and in return collect the fourth Hidden Cargo Intel.

5. Filing Cabinet (gives a reward of 5,000 XP)

This hidden item is located somewhere near Verdansk Stadium in a WPH Forward Operating Base. This base is located just parallel with TV Station that is basically the location with all the medical tents. In this typical two-story building, the player needs to go to the second floor and find a downed filing cabinet. Simply interact with this object and in return collect the fifth Hidden Cargo Intel.

Also Read | What Is Code For Gate A, Gate B And Gate C In Fortnite's Ritual Creative Hub?

Also Read | COD Warzone Players Will Not Be Able To Play BR 200 After The New Update