Best Horse In RDR2 Online: Where To Buy The Best Horse In Red Dead Redemption 2 Online?

Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the most intriguing games available on Google Stadia, PS4, Xbox One and Microsoft Windows. Players find RDR2 unique as it is set in Texas north of the Rio Grande, while Nuevo Paraiso represents the northeastern parts of Mexico. While the players are enjoying the game to the fullest, they are confused about "what is the best Red Dead Redemption 2 online?" If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

What is the best Red Dead Redemption 2 online?

Red Dead Redemption 2 has many incredible horses, but one of the best horses in the game is the Arabian horse which is known to have a Speed of 6. However, the speed of the Arabian horse in RDR2 can be boosted to 8. The horse also has Elite handling and a good Health and Stamina to begin with. Nevertheless, the horse costs a whopping amount of $850, which is undoubtedly a lot.

Apart from this, players need to know that to unlock the horse in the game, they need to reach level 66 or else they would not be able to buy it. Although, the Arabian horse can be replaced easily with the Missouri Fox Trotter which has a better Speed which is around 7 to 9 with stronger stamina, but with a high cost of $950. Nevertheless, you will have to hit level 58 to unlock the horse and buy it.

Where to buy the best horse in RDR2 online?

At first, collect enough gold to buy the two best horses in RDR 2, the Arabian and the Missouri Fox Trotter. Once you have enough gold, the process of buying a horse is easy and same as buying any steed in Red Dead Online: in stables and catalogues. The so all you have to do is follow a similar process which has been provided by the developers to buy horses in the multiplayer game. So take good advantage of the opportunity to purchase the gear you need at any time.

