Best Landing Spots In Fortnite Season 4: Top 5 Places On The Map For Loots

Fortnite is one of the most successful battle royale games that has only grown bigger with every season. The new seasons also introduce new POIs to the map, allowing players to explore new locations. And while it is fun to go around and explore new places on the map, dropping at the right location also forms one of the biggest aspects of succeeding in competitive play. So today, we take you through some of the best Fortnite landing spots in Season 4.

Best landing spots in Fortnite Season 4

Here are some of the best overall drop locations in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4:

Steamy Stacks

Steamy Stacks is a power plant that powers the entire island in Fortnite. The place offers tons a total of 24 chests and a huge number of ammo boxes. It is located at the far end of the map, which means that you will not find a lot of players hanging around in this area. With that said, you will always some good loots whenever you drop here.

Image credits: Epic Games

Dirty Docks

Dirty Docks is one of the best locations on the Fortnite map for solo drops especially if you are looking for decent loots. The place is located on the east side of the island and houses plenty of chests and ammo. You will also find an ample amount of loots on the ground as you move around this place. What makes it more interesting is that the POI isn’t highly contested, and you will only find a handful of players once you land here.

Image credits: Epic Games

Coral Castle

Coral Castle is a new POI in Fornite which is located towards the north of Sweaty Sands. The place offers a total of 43 chests, which clearly makes it one of the best places to drop. It is a moderately contested POI on the map and it also offers a decent number of floor loots.

Doom’s Domain

Doom’s Domain is another new POI in Fortnite that was introduced in Chapter 2, Season 4. The place has a huge mansion and it offers a wealth of loots and unique weapons. However, the place is highly contested.

Image credits: Epic Games

Misty Meadows

With 26 chests, Misty Meadows is another incredible drop spot on the Fortnite map. Once you land at this location, it is highly likely that you will make your way back with a good amount of loots. However, Misty Meadows has become one of the most contested places in Fortnite in recent months.

Image credits: Epic Games