Best Landing Spots In Warzone Season 5: List Of Top Locations On The Map For Loots

Call of Duty: Warzone has proved to be one of the most successful games in the battle royale genre since releasing earlier this year. Millions of fans and gaming influencers were seen flocking to the latest COD Warzone battle royale game at launch and it continues to gain traction around the world.

The game is quite compelling, however, it takes a lot of work and effort to eliminate players and win matches. While it’s obvious that you need to have a certain level of skillsets to reign supreme, it is only important that you choose the right spot on the battlefield to land. This is because choosing the right location will also allow you to secure some loots while taking down your opponents. So, let us walk you through some of the best landing spots in Warzone Season 5.

Best landing spots in Warzone Season 5

Here are some of the best landing spots in COD Warzone Season 5:

Arklov Peak Military Base

The Arklov Peak Military Base is located towards the north side of the Warzone map. If you drop at this location, it opens up great opportunities to explore loots and bunkers. The prime location sees a lot of players battle it out to secure every scrap of loot. The place is also an excellent choice for those looking to engage in shorter matches.

Downtown Tavorsk District

This is clearly one of the busiest spots on the Warzone map. If you land at the Downtown Tavorsk District, you will find a lot of the powerful loots in the area. The place also offers a great opportunity to engage in close-range combat with enemies who are hunting for loots.

Verdansk International Airport

The Verdansk International Airport is another interesting spot on the map where you can easily find different kinds of weapons. The place is fairly vast and quite open, although there are a few hiding spots. However, you still need to be careful of enemies lurking around.

Zordaya Prison Complex

The Zordaya Prison Complex is situated in the corner of the Warzone map, however, it is still visited by players for packing enormous loots, although you will find enough enemies as you would with other popular spots.

Image credits: Call of Duty