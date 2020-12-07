Warzone Season 7 Leaks: New Map, Weapons And Operator Coming In Season 7

Call Of Duty players have been talking about the upcoming Warzone Season 7 and they want to know about the new features added to the game. This particular topic has gained a lot of popularity amongst the gaming community. So, we have listed all the information we could about the same. Read more to know about Warzone Season 7.

Warzone Season 7 leaks

The players have recently been asking a lot of questions related to Warzone Season 7. They want to know is Warzone ending and when are the makers releasing Warzone Season 7. The answer to his question can be found by looking at the number of videos uploaded by streamers online. To help you out, we have also attached a popular video that might help you find the answer to your questions like is Warzone ending and when are the makers releasing Warzone Season 7. So to help them out, we have listed all the information we have about COD Warzone Season 7 and its release date. Read more to know about some popular Warzone leaks.

Warzone Season 7 release is just around the corner and the fans are certainly excited for the same. To help the players out, we have listed some popular Warzone Season 7 leaks that managed to gain popularity amongst the gaming community. A number of new weapons including a new map is being brought in to Warzone Season 7. Makers even confirmed that a character named Soap is going to be releasing as a new Operator. the Scorpion from Black Ops 2 and an unknown LMG are the two new guns that are being added for Warzone Season 7. A number of other popular Warzone Season 7 leaks had surfaced on the internet. Similarly, @TheGhosofMW2, a popular data miner has also mentioned that a new map called 'Airbase' is being released soon.

More abut Cod Warzone

Call Of Duty Warzone is a multiplayer game that basically works on the main concept of battle royale. Apart from the battle royale wins, there are a number of other challenges and quests for the players to earn some extra points and money. The game has been created by Infinity Ward and Raven Software and has been published by Activision. It has been developed by TiMi Studios and published by Activision and Garena for Android and iOS. This game was a total hit after it managed to earn around US$327 million with their 250 million downloads that were completed by June 2020. The makers recently confirmed that Season 6 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone is has been released on September 29, 2020. Well, the new Warzone season 6 has been released with the new 1.27 update that is available for pre-load on PS4. The players can now load the Warzone season 6 update which is 20 GB.

