Tilted Towers From Fortnite: Here's Creative Code For Tilted Towers Zone Wars

A number of people have been asking a lot of questions about Fortnite. They want to know answers to questions like is Tilted Towers back and are trying to figure out Zone Wars code to participate in the event. This is all because the makers have decided to bring the Tilted Towers from Fortnite for their gamers. The answer to the questions including is Tilted Towers back and are trying to figure out Zone Wars code have been mentioned down below. So let’s take a deep dive into our guide about Tilted towers from Fortnite and Tilted Towers creative code.

Steps to join Tilted Towers from Fortnite

Step 1

Start Creative Server

First, start a Creative Server

Step 2

Find The Featured Island Rift

Next, in the Creative Hub approach a Featured Rift

Step 3

Enter Code

Finally, open "Set Island Code" and enter the code

3947-6558-2714

Tilted Towers Creative Code

3947-6558-2714

Fortnite Season 5 Patch Notes

The Hunt is On

The Zero Point is exposed, but no one escapes the Loop, not on your watch. Join Agent Jones and the greatest hunters from across Realities like The Mandalorian in a chaotic battle that will shape the future of the Island...

New Hunting Grounds

New hunters mean new locations from beyond the Loop. Battle for honour in an ancient arena, sharpen your survival skills in the jungle and explore the shifting crystalline sands flowing from the exposed Zero Point.

Help for Hire

As a hunter, it’s your duty to help the Island’s Characters in their unstable new reality. Take on their quests and bounties, get intel on your surroundings, or hire them to be your ally. Don’t want to negotiate? Challenge them to a duel and reap the rewards.

Spend Your Wages

The new Characters only accept one form of payment: Bars! Earn Bars by completing quests and bounties, eliminating players, or finding hidden stashes around the Island. Spend your earned Bars on new Exotic weapons, upgrades, intel, services and more.

New Weapons, New Tricks

New weapons let you attack in novel ways. Unleash your fiery rage with the Dragon’s Breath Shotgun, switch between melee and ranged with the Mandalorian’s Amban Sniper Rifle, track your target with the Night Hawk, and more. Hunters and vendors are also working to bring you more weapons throughout the season, so keep an eye out!

All-New Battle Pass

Agent Jones has brought in the greatest Hunters across Realities to the Island. Pick up the Season 5 Battle Pass and unlock Mancake the fighting Flapjack, Mave the shapeshifter and the ultimate bounty hunter, The Mandalorian, with his companion The Child.

Who’s Next?

The hunters on the Island are only the first to arrive from outside the Loop... Throughout the Season, Agent Jones will bring in even more hunters from the Realities beyond. Who will be next?

