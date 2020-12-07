Fortnite Makers Could Soon Bring In A Classic Predator Skin To Their Game

Fortnite Season 5 has now been released and the makers are certainly adding a lot of new content to their game. A number of new skins and weapons have been introduced to the game. A recent Fortnite skin has managed to take over the gaming community with a swift. Read more to know about Fortnite predator skin.

Also Read | Fortnite Zero Point Fish: Why You Should Consume It And Where To Find It?

Also Read | Lexa Anime Skin: How To Unlock The New Lexa Skin In Fortnite Season 5?

Fortnite Predator skin

:: Incoming Audio Transmission - Reality Log 1987 :: #1 of 6

Target Description: Defender - Shapeshifter

Reply With Confirmation Code “#Wildheart” To Accept Next Transmission pic.twitter.com/eGzbXalEuD — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 1, 2020

Fortnite players have recently been talking about new skiing that might be released for the game. They are trying to figure out if the makers are rally adding a predator skin to the game. Players are even asking questions lie how to get predator skin and when is predator skiing going to release in Fortnite. Currently, the makers have not released anything official about the same but it is expected that the skiing could go online pretty soon. To help out the players too, we have gathered all the information we could about Fortnite predator skin. Read more to know about Fortnite predator skin.

Fortnite players have recently been talking about a new skin that might be released in some days. The players are talking about a new Fortnite predator skin and this is because the players have spotted some popular facts in the game that were also seen in the Predator movies. They have spotted Truck being used as a generator which was also shown in the movie. Apart from this, makers have also given a hint about the upcoming skin that says, “:: Incoming Audio Transmission - Reality Log 1987:: #1 of 6, Target Description: Defender - Shapeshifter, Reply With Confirmation Code “#Wildheart” To Accept Next Transmission”

Fortnite is teasing a PREDATOR collab in Stealthy Stronghold..



Check this out. Truck being used as a generator (in the Predator movie) plus the crashed helicopter and the LOGO of the predator locking onto something all in the same POI..



sneaky sneaky @DonaldMustard pic.twitter.com/JAoIQhZI8Y — T5G (@Top5Gamingx) December 5, 2020

Listen to the Jones' tapes at 10 seconds. He conveniently says "Predators" and then you hear a roar that sounds identical to predators. Here are the comparisons:



Jones Tape (10s): https://t.co/D2cwyowYYC

Predator roar: https://t.co/lQZOogSwqe — T5G (@Top5Gamingx) December 5, 2020

More about Fortnite

Fortnite makers have been adding a number of different skins to their game. They recently managed to add the God Of War, Kratos to their game. The players can now buy the Kratos skin for 2,200 V-Bucks in the game. Along with the Kraton skin, the player will also get a glider, a Mimir back bling, and the Leviathan Axe pickaxe (which comes with an emote). The players can even opt for a cheaper version that will include the skin and the back bling as a bundle for 1,500 V-Bucks. Apart from this, the makers have not yet released anything about when the Kratos skiing is going to be removed. Here is a Tweet shared by Fortnite for the release of the new Kratos skin.

The victor of countless battles against gods and valkyries, Kratos turns to tackle the chaos of an exposed Zero Point.



Grab Kratos in the Item Shop now! pic.twitter.com/pc4nxewWxP — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 4, 2020

Also Read | Place A Wiretap In Holly Hedges: How To Complete The Fortnite Weekly Challenge?

Also Read | Tilted Towers From Fortnite: Here's Creative Code For Tilted Towers Zone Wars