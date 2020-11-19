Best MP5 Class Cold War: Unlock The Full Potential Of Your Weapon

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has been making waves in the online gaming community since releasing earlier this month. The first-person shooter from Activision marks the sixth instalment in the popular Black Ops franchise and comes with various new and classic game modes.

Set during the Cold War, the online multiplayer game offers an immersive gunplay experience to the fans along with improved multiplayer maps. Needless to say, Cold War also comes with a highly refined arsenal of tools and weapons which can be used during battles. These weapons play a crucial role in how you perform in the team battles.

The MP5 remains one of the most powerful weapons in Call of Duty games. The weapon is also available in Black Ops Cold War and it can prove to be highly lethal when used with the right set of attachments. So, let us take a look at the best MP5 class setup to unlock the weapon's full potential.

Best MP5 class Cold War

The MP5 belongs to the SMG class of weapons in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. The submachine gun is best known for its accuracy, however, it lacks in a few aspects when used in its original state. Fortunately, players can easily fix this by pairing it with the best loadouts. Here's a look at the best Cold War loadout for MP5.

Best MP5 loadout Cold War

Optic - Axial Arms 3X

Barrel - 9.5” Reinforced Heavy

Underbarrel - Field Agent Grip

Body - SOF Target Designator

Magazine - 40Rnd Drum

Handle - Airborne Elastic Wrap

Using the above set of MP5 attachments will allow you to unlock the full potential of your weapon and make it much more effective during combats in terms of performance factors such as the accuracy, recoil control and more. However, players can also make certain tweaks to the MP5 setup and experiment with different attachments depending on their playstyle.Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is now available across various platforms including the Xbox Series X / Series S, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Windows PC.

Image credits: Call of Duty