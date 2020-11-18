Cold War Operation Red: Here's More Information About New Cold War Mission

Cold War has just been released and the players seem to love the game. They have recently been trying to find out answers to questions related to Operation Red Circus and its suspects. So we have decided to help these players with our guide to the Cold War. Read more to know about the Cold War.

More about Operation Red Circus

The players have recently been asking a lot of questions related to cold War recently. They want to know answers to questions like what is operation Red Circus. This is because if the new feature that has been added to Cold War. Because of this, operation Red Circus has been one of the most searched terms in the gaming community. The people can currently watch a number of videos uploaded on Youtube that gives them a brief idea about what they are going to do in this mission. To help you out, we too have listed down our guide that might answer your questions like what is operation Red Circus. Read more to know about the Cold War.

The players need to find a total of three Soviet agents in order to complete the Operation Red Circus mission challenges. The players will need to select one from the suspects including Alex Superty, Eliana Miller, Leslie Sinclair, Aaron Lee, Harvey Spray, Claire Coberstein, Calvin Dunn, and Jim Kreeger. This mission is extremely similar to the Call of Duty: Cold War floppy disk code puzzle. The players will certainly need to have multiple pieces of evidence to narrow down the suspects. To make your gaming experience easier, we have listed all the three locations missions in which each item can be found. Here are the three missions.

Franz Kraus's Ledger: Brick in the Wall.

Cassette Tape with Activities Report: Echoes of a Cold War.

Wristwatch containing Dead Drop List: Desperate Measures.

Operation Red Circus suspects

Alex Superty

Eliana Miller

Leslie Sinclair

Aaron Lee

Harvey Spray

Claire Coberstein

Calvin Dunn

Jim Kreeger

More about Cold War

Currently, the Standard Edition costs £59.99 meanwhile the Cross-gen bundle is £64.99. Apart from this, the cold war download size is going to be somewhere around 95GB and 133GB for PS4 and PS5 respectively. 93GB and 136GB is the total size of the cold war for Xbox One and Xbox Series X users respectively.

