Best Oculus Quest 2 Games Of 2020: Check Out These 5 Top Oculus Games This Year

Oculus is a brand of Facebook Technologies, LLC, a subsidiary of Facebook Inc. The division produces virtual reality headsets, including the Oculus Rift and Oculus Quest lines. Oculus VR was founded in July 2012 by Palmer Luckey, Brendan Iribe, Michael Antonov and Nate Mitchell in Irvine, California. Here, you will know all about the VR games of 2020 and the best Oculus Quest 2 games.

Best Oculus Quest 2 Games

1. The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

The Walking Dead has the best design and user-interaction that you will see you’ll see in any VR; this edition of Saints & Sinners delivers a lot more than that. It can be easily considered as the top VR zombie game with high-level physics-based combat that will give you the opportunity to wrestle with large hordes of undead.

2. Superhot VR

Superhot VR is one of the oldest games but still is considered one of the best even after 4 years. In this cinematic shooter, times moves when the player does. When the player sits still, the world around the player will freeze, but when they start to move their body it will come back to life. It’s your very own Matrix simulator.

3. Echo VR

Echo VR is a pretty decent addition to the library. This is a multiplayer zero-gravity game, the player takes part in futuristic esports, throwing discs to score points on a team. The movement in this game is fast and looks completely natural.

4. Ghost Giant

Ghost Giant is a little puzzle game that is based on diorama-sized worlds. And in this papercraft world, you help your young companion out with different chores and tasks. That includes tickling clams and making intentive art in wonderfully tranquil locations.

5. Pistol Whip

Pistol Whip is one of the latest games that are added to the list of Oculus quest games list but its sharpshooting, sharp sounding, beat-based gameplay is comparatively a lot better than the famous Beat Saber. This shooter game is neon-lit in which the player needs to stream down corridors, and fight bad guys all the while avoiding incoming fire and trying to rack up the best scores.

