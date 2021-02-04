Best Overwatch Skins: Most Beloved Overwatch Skins That You Need To Check Out

Overwatch is one of the most popular first-person shooter games out there that has seen tremendous growth over the past few years. Developed and published by Blizzard Entertainment, the team-based multiplayer title is based around setting up two teams of six players, with every player can choose from a huge roster of characters that are available in the game. The game boasts a large number of characters, where every character is known as a hero. These heroes come with their unique set of skills and abilities. There are many characters to choose from; however, what makes it more exciting is the fact that the game also features a wide array of skins. These skins enable the player to experiment with a plethora of unique looks on the heroes.

While there are plenty of intricately designed skins to test out, it can be a difficult job for players to choose the best skin for every hero. Today, we take a look at some of the best Overwatch skins that every fan needs to try out.

Best Overwatch skins

Genji Oni skin

Genji's Oni skin is clearly one of the most popular skins in Overwatch. The skin is the perfect choice for those looking for terrifying hero skins in the game. This skin was available for a brief period when it first arrived; however, it is likely to make a comeback.

Baptiste Buccaneer skin

The Baptiste Buccaneer skin was added in the game in 2019 and it the first legendary skin that was introduced to the fans. As part of the skin, the hero equips a wooden cannon and also sports an eye patch.

Reinhardt - Blackhardt skin

Reinhardt has a number of exciting skins to check out, however, the Reinhardt Blackhardt is one of his best every. It is also a legendary skin in the game that will surely remind you of the iconic black knight.

Bastion Stealth skin

The Bastion is another hero that has a wide range of skins, however, the Stealth Bastion is something that you should definitely try out. The skin not only features a unique design, but it also makes him look more terrifying than most others.

Doomfist Swamp Monster skin

The Doomfist Swamp Monster is one of the most beloved skins among many fans. While there are a bunch of excellent choices when it comes to the Doomfist, the Swamp Monster is one that you just cannot miss.

