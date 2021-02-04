Black Ops Cold War Firebase Z: New Map For Zombies Game Mode

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War has proved to be one of the biggest instalments in the Call of Duty franchise. The first-person shooter has garnered immense popularity over the months and it continues to attract new takers from around the world. Set in the Cold War, the video game promises an immersive gunplay experience to the fans, which is one of the reasons behind its huge success. In addition, the game also offers a range of classic and new game modes, making it a must-try title for every COD fan.

While the game is already filled to the brim with content, developers have been consistent with updates, bringing new game modes, Item shop content, new maps and more. Now, the gaming company has introduced a new game map for the Cold War Zombies mode which comes with a new story.

Also Read | Purple Bullets In Cold War And Warzone: How Much Does It Cost And How To Buy The Bundle?

Black Ops Cold War Firebase Z map

Firebase Z is the latest Cold War Zombies map which takes place at an outbreak site in Vietnam. The new Firebase map was added to the game as part of the Call of Duty Cold War 1.11 update which dropped recently.

A new Easter egg will also be available as part of the new game map, however, it won't be available for players immediately after the map goes live in the game. The gaming studio has explained that they want all players to begin the egg hunt on an equal footing. It further confirmed that the quest will not available until Friday, February 5 at 12 PM ET (5 PM GMT).

Also Read | Cold War Streetsweeper Shotgun Challenge: How To Get Streetsweeper In Cold War?

Also Read | What Is Dropkick In Cold War? How To Download The New Dropkick Game Mode?

The Firebase Z map is available for all players and it will be live in the game starting February 4. The map will be available on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Windows PC platforms. However, you need to make sure that you have the new Call of Duty Cold War 1.11 update downloaded on your gaming device to access the map. The patch size weighs in at about 9 GB, although it may vary based on your platform.

Also Read | Cold War: Best Groza Class Setup And Loadout To Unlock Its Hidden Potential

Image credits: Treyarch website