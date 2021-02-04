WoW Patch Notes For Feb 3 And Feb 2: Hotfix Patch Addresses Issues With Dungeons And Raids

Blizzard Entertainment has released numerous hotfix patches for World of Warcraft over the past few weeks, addressing a wide range of issues that have been plaguing the WoW Shadowlands expansion and Classic. Now, the developers have rolled out two new WoW hotfixes on February 2 and February 3. Considering these are hotfix patches, they do not bring any content to the game. Instead, it focusses on fixing various bugs and making gameplay improvements.

Also Read | Apex Legends: Gibraltar And Caustic To Be Last Legends With Gigantic Hitboxes

WoW patch notes Feb 3

Here's a look at the official WoW patch notes for February 3:

Classes

Demon Hunter

Havoc Vengeful Retreat no longer causes the Demon Hunter to fail to charge to The Hunt's (Night Fae Ability) target.

Vengeance Throw Glaive, Sigil of Flame and Elysian Decree (Kyrian Ability) should now properly generate threat on targets the Demon Hunter has not attacked.



Covenants

Night Fae

Fixed an issue where Horn of the Wild Hunt (Korayn Soulbind) was using an incorrect sound effect.

Fixed an issue where Wild Hunt's Charge (Korayn Soulbind) wouldn't function while using Natural Impetus.

Player versus Player

Covenants

Necrolord Fleshcraft's channel will no longer be cancelled at the start of an arena match.



Warlock

The channel for summoning a demon will no longer be cancelled at the start of a battleground or arena match.

Torghast, Tower of the Damned

The Torghast storyline quest 'Lest the Trail Go Cold' can now also be completed in Skoldus Halls, Fracture Chambers and Soul Forges. The quest text will be updated to match this in a later patch.

Also Read | Valorant Glitchpop 2.0 Release Date, Variants, And Bundle Price

WoW patch notes Feb 2

Here's a look at the official WoW patch notes for February 2:

Classes

Death Knight The Frenzied Monstrosity (Legendary Effect) buff will no longer stay active if the player unequips the legendary.

Hunter Updated the range of Markman's Advantage (Conduit) to match Hunter's Mark.

Priest Shadow Mend will now properly apply its damage over time effect on allies.



Covenants

Bastion Fixed an issue where “Mysterious Soul Mirror” could not be turned in by characters who have completed the Kyrian campaign.

Night Fae Dreamweaver’s (Soulbind) Soothing Voice can now be removed by Cloak of Shadows.



Dungeons and Raids

Mythic Keystone Dungeons Damage taken from Grievous (Affix) will now reduce the duration of Shadow Mend's damage over time effect on the ally.

Plaguefall Rigged Plagueborers cast Wretched Phlegm less frequently.



World Quests

Fixed an issue during the Bastion world quest "Flight School: Up and Away!" where a single flower could trigger multiple jumps.

Also Read | FFXIV 5.45 Modern Aesthetics - Early To Rise Hairstyle: How To Get The New Hairstyle?

Also Read | New Exotics In Fortnite: How To Get The Slurp Bazooka And Burst Quad Launcher?

Image credits: World of Warcraft website