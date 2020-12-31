Best Passing Playbook In Madden 21: Here's A Complete Guide To Improve Your Gameplay

Madden 21 players are currently extremely happy with their latest update that has brought in a lot of new changes to the game. Thus they have been asking the best passing playbook in Madden 21. So to help them out, we have listed down all the information about the best passing playbook in Madden 21. Read more about Madden 21.

Also Read | How To Get Blitz Tickets In Madden 21? Know More About The New Promo Event

Also Read | Madden 21 1.20 Patch Notes: Here's More About The New December Title Update

Best Passing Playbook in Madden 21

The players can try and use the New Orleans Saints offensive playbook which is considered as the best passing playbook in Madden 21. This type of passing playbook can cover up for the players who have less speed in the players offensive department. The main reason for considering this playbook as one of the best passing playbooks is that its play opens up the field for that running back to pick up some yards. We have also listed a popular streamer’s video that might help you with all the Madden 21 doubts you have. Apart from that, we have also listed some of the top-rated players in Madden 21 and new updates made to the game. popular Read more about Madden 21 player ratings and recent updates.

Top Madden 21 player ratings

Aaron Donald DE 99

Christian McCaffrey RB 99

Michael Thomas WR 99

Patrick Mahomes QB 99

Stephon Gilmore CB 99

Bobby Wagner MLB 98

DeAndre Hopkins WR 98

George Kittle TE 98

J.J. Watt DE 98

Zack Martin G 98

Madden 21 New update patch notes

Madden NFL 21 (Xbox Series X|S & PS5)

Gameplay Updates:

General stability fixes

Franchise Updates:

Face of the Franchise Updates:

General stability improvements

Fixed an issue with players who change positions to Wide Receiver - Physical, Slot, and Route Runner and their selected archetype not carrying over once drafted to the NFL.

Franchise Updates:

Updated the Playoff Bracket UI so the higher seeded team is listed at the top.

Madden NFL 21 (Xbox One, PS4, PC)

Gameplay Updates:

General stability fixes

Madden Ultimate Team Updates:

Remedied an issue where Solo Battles losses were not tracking properly.

Franchise Updates:

Face of the Franchise Updates:

General stability improvements

Fixed an issue with players who change positions to Wide Receiver - Physical, Slot, and Route Runner and their selected archetype not carrying over once drafted to the NFL.

Franchise Updates:

Updated the Playoff Bracket UI so the higher seeded team is listed at the top.

Also Read | Madden 21 Latest Update: Here Are The Latest Patch Notes And Player Ratings

Also Read | Madden 21 Zero Chill: Learn What Is Chill Factor And How To Raise It