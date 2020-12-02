How To Get Blitz Tickets In Madden 21? Know More About The New Promo Event

A number of people have been talking about Madden 21 now. This is because of the Blitz promo event that is currently live. The players have been asking questions like 'how to get blitz tickets in Madden 21'. So to help them out, we have listed all the information we had on Madden 21 Blitz tickets. Read more to know about Madden 21 Blitz schedule.

How to get Blitz tickets in Madden 21?

The players will need to play the Blitz promo event that has been launched by the makers of Madden 21. A set of new challenges keep updating every twelve hours. So all the players need to do is play the Madden 21 Blitz continuously. Mostly, the Blitz tickets are used to get Tyreek Hill or Kam Chancellor. The event had started on November 27 at 8 PM ET and is supposed to end today. To help you out, we have also listed the Blitz scheduled for Madden 21.

🚨 Blitz Radar Detected



Starting tonight through the weekend, keep an eye in game for all the action! #Madden21 pic.twitter.com/OhzsM8atHl — Madden Ultimate Team (@EASPORTS_MUT) November 26, 2020

Blitz Schedule

Available every 8 hours starting at midnight ET:

100x Blitz Boltz Quicksell for 50 Coins

Day 1–11/26 (Thursday)

9 PM-10 PM ET: The 50 Stacked Player

Day 2–11/27 (Friday)

12 AM-12 AM ET: Hot Spot House Rules

12 AM-12 PM ET: TOTW Bundle / 87 OVR Jason Verrett / 90 OVR Brandon Aiyuk

12 AM-8 AM ET: All-Pro Pack / Most Feared Fantasy Pack

8 AM-4 PM ET: Gamechanger Pack / Autumn Blast Pack

12 PM-12 AM ET: Legends Bundle / 87 OVR Kyle Rudolph / 89–90 OVR Pass

4 PM-12 AM ET: Ultimate Kickoff Hero Pack / TOTW Pack

9 PM-10 PM ET: All-Pro and Most Feared

Day 3–11/28 (Saturday)

12 AM-12 AM ET: Show Off House Rules

12 AM-12 PM ET: Elite Bundle / 88 OVR Montez Sweat / 90 OVR Donte Jackson

12 AM-8 AM ET: All-Pro Pack / The 50 Fantasy Pack

8 AM-4 PM ET: Superstar MVP Pack / Elite Pack

12 PM-12 AM ET: Most Feared Bundle / 88 OVR Chris Godwin / 89–90 OVR Pass

4 PM-12 AM ET: Clutch Pack / Legends Pack

9 PM-10 PM ET: Series Redux Fantasy Pack

Day 4–11/29 (Sunday)

12 AM-12 AM ET: Hot Spot House Rules

12 AM-12 PM ET: The 50 Bundle / 89 OVR Darrell Henderson Jr / 91 OVR Zack Martin

12 AM-8 AM ET: Autumn Blast Elite Pack / The 50 Fantasy Pack

8 AM-4 PM ET: TOTW Pack / Most Feared Pack

12 PM-12 AM ET: Gamechanger and Clutch Bundle / 89 OVR Emmanuel Ogbah / 91–92 OVR Pass

4 PM-12 AM ET: Ultimate Kickoff Pack / Gamechanger Pack

9 PM-10 PM ET: Autumn Ace

Day 5–11/30 (Monday)

12 AM-12 AM ET: Show Off House Rules

12 AM-12 PM ET: Legends and The 50 Bundle / 91 OVR Jadeveon Clowney / Clowney PuP Booster

12 AM-8 AM ET: 85 OVR Legend / Autumn Blast Pack

8 AM-4 PM ET: Gridiron Pack / Most Feared Pack

12 PM-12 AM ET: Superstar and Ultimate Kickoff Bundle / 92 OVR Budda Baker / Budda PuP Booster

4 PM-12 AM ET: Legends Fantasy Pack / Gridiron Pack

9 PM-10 PM ET: Legends

Day 6–12/1 (Tuesday)

12 AM — 12 PM ET: Autumn Blast Bundle / 92 OVR Josh Jacobs / Jacobs PuP Booster

12 AM — 8 AM ET: Clutch Pack / Autumn Blast Elite Pack

