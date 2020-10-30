Best R90 Loadout In Warzone: The Deadliest Attachments For The Quick-firing Shotgun

Call of Duty: Warzone features a multitude of guns and other weapons that players can carry to the virtual battlefield. Choosing the right set of weapons allows you to have more on the field and also gives you an edge over your enemies. The R9-0 is currently one of the most sought after quick-firing shotguns in Season 5 of Warzone.

Best R90 loadout in Warzone

The R9-0 shotgun is one of the most unique weapons in Call of Duty: Warzone. It is a close-quarter weapon and is regarded among the best in its class. However, if you equip the weapon with the right set of loadout or attachments, it can certainly help unlock its full potential. Here's a look at the best R90 loadout in Warzone:

Muzzle - Choke

Barrel - FORGE TAC Sentry

Laser - 5mW Laser

Underbarrel - Merc Foregrip

Ammunition - Dragon’s Breath Rounds

The above set of R9-0 loadout or attachments can help players unlock the hidden potential of this shotgun and effectively take down opponents. The R9-0 has always been one of the well-respected shotguns in the COD Warzone, however, it received a massive buff in the game after developers included the Dragon’s Breath rounds as an attachment for the weapon. With the help of this attachment, players can deal a significant amount of damage to their opponents, making the shotgun all the more destructive.

If you are looking to get the Dragon’s Breath rounds in Warzone, you will need to purchase the R9-0 blueprint from the game shop. However, if you don't wish to splash any cash, you can still obtain this attachment by if you are able to get ten kills while sliding. Players can secure these kills in a single game. Apart from the Dragon’s Breath rounds, the other attachments listed above will allow players to have a decent amount of recoil control along with an improved firing accuracy. The above attachments definitely make for the deadliest combinations, however, you can experiment with other attachments as well depending on your playstyle.

