Warzone Halloween Skins That You Must Have: Here's All We Know About The Halloween Event

COD Warzone makers have recently introduced a new subway system to their map. The players can now access this new system to travel throughout the map faster than before. But a number of players have been asking a lot of questions about this. Thus to help them out, we have decided to answer these questions right here. Read more to know about the Warzone Warzone Halloween skin.

Also Read | Best Zombie Royale Loadout; Know All About The New Weapon In Warzone Zombies

Also Read | Strange Magic Watch In Warzone: Know All About This Legendary Item

Warzone Halloween Skins

The makers of COD Warzone have recently brought in a number of new skins for their game. They have done this for their new Halloween event. One of the main Halloween skins that has gained a lot of attention includes the Ghost operator skin and grim reaper skin. All these skins can be bought from the item store or get it as a reward for completing specific challenges and tasks. Apart from Ghost operator skin and ghost grim reaper skin, the makers also added popular characters like Leatherface and Billy the puppet from Saw. They have also been brought in as popular skins for the game.

All pictures have been taken from COD Official Website

Makers have added new Warzone zombies event for their Halloween update. They recently added some jump scares in the game. These jump scares get activated when a player opens a loot crate in Warzone. Not all the loot crates have jump scares triggered to them. These loot crates have been spread throughout the map and it has gained a lot of attention amongst the gaming community. The players have been asking ways to turn off jumpscare in Warzone. Currently, the makers have not added any options to turn off jumpscares in their game. But after looking at the fan reactions on jumpscares the makers should have added that option.

Also Read | Dam Watch Challenge From Warzone Halloween Event: Know How To Complete This Challenge

More about COD Warzone

Along with the Warzone zombies, they also introduced a new set of challenges for Warzone Halloween Event. COD Warzone’s Trick Or Treat challenge has gained a lot of popularity and players want to know about the Trick Or Treat locations. They can see a number of videos uploaded by popular gaming streamers online about the Trick Or Treat locations. But don’t worry if you have not been able to figure it out. We too have listed down all the Trick Or Treat locations nad rewards that are available in the game. Here are all the 15 Trick Or Treat locations in COD Warzone.

Gora Dam

Arklov Peak Military Base

Karst River Quarry

Verdansk International Airport

Storage Town

Atlas Superstore

Zhokov Boneyard

Hospital

Novi Grazna Hills

BCH TV Station

Verdansk Stadium

Downtown

Gorengrad Lumber Yard

Port of Verdansk

Zordaya Prison Complex (Gulag)

Also Read | Warzone Superstore Halloween Loot: Here's What Inside The Superstore Halloween Box

Also Read | Warzone Jumpscares Get Mixed Response From Gaming Community