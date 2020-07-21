Best Resolution For CSGO: The Visual Differences Between 16:9 And 4:3

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (or CS:GO, as most gamers call it), is one of the biggest FPS titles with the longest history in the scene. Owned and developed by Valve Corporation, the multiplayer first-person shooter has remained insanely popular at LAN parties and is amongst the most-watched e-sports around the globe. The game continues to grow and draw people in, both as new players and spectators.

While the game is extremely competitive, it offers a number of avenues for players, allowing them an edge on the field over their opponents. One of the overlooked configurations involves the game resolution and aspect ratio combinations that are actively used by gaming pros. These settings not only impact the framerate, but also help improve the overall gameplay experience for users. So, let’s check out the best resolution settings you can have on CS:GO.

Best resolution for CSGO

All of these combinations come with their own advantages and disadvantages (some are arguably more of a placebo effect than others, but if it works for you it works) so while we’ll go over all of those it’s important to note that it’s best to use what you find to be the most comfortable.

Our main goal with the video settings is to configure the game in the least demanding way possible to have the highest framerate possible without making the game look blurred or difficult to watch.

CSGO 16:9 resolutions

Changes to the game resolution and aspect ratio can bring about some noticeable differences to your configuration. For users who are playing the game at 16:9, your best bet is to go for varying scaling modes, such as black bars and stretched. The 16:9 aspect ratio also offers a greater field of vision, and is strongly advised over the traditional 4:3 with a limited FOV.

CSGO 4:3 resolutions

A 4:3 stretched can actually be a superior option to the 16:9 as it tends to make the view model appear slightly bigger visually, which may allow more precision while targetting an opponent's head. However, the loss from decreased FOV overshadows the perceived advantage as its crops away a significant part of the screen from both ends.

Image credits: Valve Corporation