Best Star Wars Squadrons Loadouts For X-Wing And TIE Starfighter

EA's Star Wars: Squadrons is one of the hottest combat flight simulator games right now that allows fans to live their Star Wars dogfighting fantasies in a virtual universe. The video game features a single-player story campaign allowing players to switch between the New Republic fighter and Imperial pilot. The campaign also allows players to prepare for multiplayer battles.

However, if you are looking to be more effective in these and increase your chances of coming out victorious, you need to make sure that you have equipped the right set of Squadrons loadouts for your vessel.

Star Wars Squadrons features four different vehicle classes including Fighters, Auxiliary, Interceptors, and Support vehicles. Every vehicle in each class comes with its own set of attributes, which can be customized further by unlocking certain vehicle components. And while you can choose from a wide range of vehicles, the X-Wing and TIE fighter are two of the classic all-around starfighters that make for your best companion. With that said, let us walk you through some of the best loadouts you can try on the two powerful starfighers.

Best Star Wars Squadrons loadout

Here are the top Star Wars Squadrons loadouts for X-Wing and TIE fighter:

X-Wing loadouts

Primary weapon – Burst cannon

– Burst cannon Left auxiliary – Repair droid

– Repair droid Right auxiliary – Ion torpedoes

– Ion torpedoes Countermeasures – Seeker Warheads

– Seeker Warheads Hull – Ferroceramic Hull

– Ferroceramic Hull Shields – Sirplex Nimble Deflector

– Sirplex Nimble Deflector Engine – Koensayr Microthrus Engine

TIE Fighter loadouts

Primary laser – Burst Cannon

– Burst Cannon Left Auxiliary – Proton Torpedo

– Proton Torpedo Right Auxiliary – Ion Torpedo

– Ion Torpedo Countermeasures – Sensor Jammer

– Sensor Jammer Hull – Dampener Hull

– Dampener Hull Engine – Twin SLAM Engine

You should note that you can only unlock these loadouts once you have earned the required amount of Requisition. A Requisition is essentially a form of resource that players are rewarded for levelling up in Star Wars Squadrons. Once you have advanced to level 40, you will have earned sufficient Requisition to unlock all the top loadouts available in the game. You can also experiment with a few other loadouts on the X-Wing and TIE fighter to see what best suits your playstyle.

Image credits: EA