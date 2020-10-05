How Long Is Star Wars Squadrons Single-player Story Campaign?

Star Wars: Squadrons is the newest combat flight simulator that is set in the Star Wars universe and takes place after the events of the Return of the Jedi. Developed by Motive Studios, the video game is now available across the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Windows PC platforms. Squadrons comes with a bunch of multiplayer game modes and also features a single-player story campaign where users get to switch between the Imperial pilot and the New Republic fighter as part of the narrative. However, before you dive into the task headfirst, you may wonder as to how long the Star Wars Squadrons campaign for single-player will actually last. So, let us quickly take a look at how long is Star Wars Squadrons single-player campaign.

How long is Star Wars Squadrons?

Star Wars Squadrons has a story campaign which will last for about seven to eight hours where every mission throughout the game may take up approximately 30 minutes. However, this is just an approximate completion time which may vary depending on a number of factors including the length of individual missions, side quests presented through the campaign, and obviously the player skill.

Players who are familiar with flight simulator video games should be able to complete the story campaign much quicker than those who aren't versed with flight combat mechanics. In addition, there may also be times where players find themselves stuck at certain missions due to the difficulty levels. If that happens, players will need to re-attempt these missions to move on to the next level. In such cases, the campaign may also extend up to 10 hours.

Star Wars Squadrons also allows users to take up a number of small challenges which earns them trophies and other exciting rewards throughout the campaign. Completing these challenges will also play a role in the total time spent in the campaign.

The video game does not feature an extensive story campaign like most other titles, however, you can still spend a good amount of time with the new flight simulator and keep yourself entertained by engaging in its multiplayer game modes with friends.

Image credits: EA