Star Wars Squadrons PC Requirements: Minimum And Recommended System Requirements

Star Wars Squadrons has been one of the most anticipated games of the year that have been developed by Motive Studios and published by Electronic Arts. The game is being released today and the players certainly have a lot of ask about it. Read more to know about Star Wars Squadrons.
The players have been wanting to know a lot more about the new release Star Wars Squadrons. The game is being released for PS4, Xbox and even Microsoft platforms. The players recently have been asking a lot about the PC Requirements for Star Wars Squadrons. This information can be accessed on EA Sports’ official website but if you still have not been able to figure this out, we have got you covered. We have listed down the minimum, required and maximum PC Specifications for Star Wars Squadrons. Here are the PC requirements for Star Wars Squadrons.
The story of Star Wars Squadrons is set on the previous Star Wars game, Return of the Jedi. The makers had first revealed the trailer of the game on June 15, 2020, and since the players have been waiting for it to be launched. They have also been asking about the size of the game. Currently, the makers have not yet announced the official size of the game but it can be estimated to be around 80-100 GB. The game is not being released for next-generation consoles such as PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.
