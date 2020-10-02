Star Wars Squadrons PC Requirements: Minimum And Recommended System Requirements

Star Wars Squadrons has been one of the most anticipated games of the year that have been developed by Motive Studios and published by Electronic Arts. The game is being released today and the players certainly have a lot of ask about it. Read more to know about Star Wars Squadrons.

Star Wars Squadrons PC Requirements

The players have been wanting to know a lot more about the new release Star Wars Squadrons. The game is being released for PS4, Xbox and even Microsoft platforms. The players recently have been asking a lot about the PC Requirements for Star Wars Squadrons. This information can be accessed on EA Sports’ official website but if you still have not been able to figure this out, we have got you covered. We have listed down the minimum, required and maximum PC Specifications for Star Wars Squadrons. Here are the PC requirements for Star Wars Squadrons.

Minimum (non-VR)

OS: Windows 10

Processor (AMD): Ryzen 3 1300X

Processor (Intel): Intel i5 6600k

Memory: 8GB

Graphics Card (AMD): Radeon HD 7850 or Equivalent

Graphics Card (Nvidia): GeForce GTX 660 or Equivalent

DirectX: 11.1

Multiplayer Online Connection Requirements: 512 Kbps or faster Internet connection

Hard Drive Space: 40GB

Recommended (non-VR) / Minimum (VR)

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor (AMD): Ryzen 7 2700X

Processor (Intel): Intel i7-7700

Memory: 16GB

Graphics Card (AMD): Radeon RX 480 or Equivalent

Graphics Card (Nvidia): GeForce GTX 1060 or Equivalent

DirectX: 11.1

Multiplayer Online Connection Requirements: 512 Kbps or faster Internet connection

Hard Drive Space: 40GB

Recommended (VR)

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor (AMD): Ryzen 7 2700X

Processor (Intel): Intel i7-7700

Memory: 16GB

Graphics Card (AMD): Radeon RX 570 or Equivalent

Graphics Card (Nvidia): GeForce GTX 1070 or Equivalent

DirectX: 11.1

Multiplayer Online Connection Requirements: 512 Kbps or faster Internet connection

Hard Drive Space: 40GB

The story of Star Wars Squadrons is set on the previous Star Wars game, Return of the Jedi. The makers had first revealed the trailer of the game on June 15, 2020, and since the players have been waiting for it to be launched. They have also been asking about the size of the game. Currently, the makers have not yet announced the official size of the game but it can be estimated to be around 80-100 GB. The game is not being released for next-generation consoles such as PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

