Is Star Wars Squadrons Crossplay? Can You Engage In VR Components Of Game?

Star Wars: Squadrons is the latest combat flight simulator game from Motive Studios and EA that was released on October 2. The video game comes with a single-player story campaign which allows users to suit up as both the Imperial pilot and the New Republic fighter through the gameplay. It also features two multiplayer game modes which allow players to take on the galaxy’s finest Starfighters alongside their buddies. However, before diving into the online multiplayer mode, a lot of players may wonder if the video game actually supports cross-platform play to team up with those on other platforms. So, let us find out if Star Wars Squadrons actually supports cross-play.

Is Star Wars Squadrons crossplay?

Star Wars Squadrons supports cross-play between platforms, meaning you can easily team up with your best friends regardless of their gaming platform. Interestingly, the cross-play functionality is available across all three platforms that the game is currently available on. This includes the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC. For gamers on PS4 and Windows PC, they will also have the ability to engage in the VR (virtual reality) components of Squadrons.

Star Wars Squadrons is one of the most ambitious combat flight simulator games from EA and the latest addition to the Star Wars video games series. The last game in the lineup was Jedi: Fallen Order which was released on November 15, 2019. As far as the new Star Wars Squadrons game is concerned, it takes place after the events of Return of the Jedi and allows players to control a series of flight combat mechanics on their adventure.

Star Wars Squadrons is available across the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Windows PC platforms. You can purchase the game for $39.99 on all platforms.

The video game comes with two multiplayer modes which include the Dogfight and Fleet Battle. The Dogfight is a relatively easier multiplayer mode which pits players in 5v5 battles against the galaxy’s finest starfighters. The Fleet Battle multiplayer mode is more of an objective-based 5v5 face-off that is spread across multiple stages including a dog fight, takedown of capital ship shields and enemy flagship.

Image credits: EA