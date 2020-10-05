Is Star Wars Squadrons On PS4? What Are Different Multiplayer Game Modes?

Electronic Arts has finally launched the highly anticipated combat flight simulator game Star Wars: Squadrons, which takes place after the events of the Return of the Jedi. The starfighter features a single-player campaign for players that allows them to improve their piloting skills before diving into the online multiplayer game mode. Players also get to take up the role of both the New Republic fighter and the Imperial pilot as part of the narrative. Star Wars Squadrons is now available across multiple platforms.

Is Star Wars Squadrons on PS4?

Yes, Star Wars Squadrons is also available on PS4 along with Xbox One and Windows PC. Similar to other platforms, PlayStation gamers can also engage in online multiplayer mode; however, they are required to have a PlayStation Plus membership. PS4 players can also play the entire game in VR.

Is Star Wars Squadrons free?

Star Wars Squadrons is not a free-to-play title, however, it has been reasonably priced for a fully VR action-packed space shooting spectacle.

Star Wars Squadrons price

Star Wars Squadrons is available at the PlayStation Store for $39.99. If you are an EA Play member, you can avail the space combat game for just $35.99.

Star Wars Squadrons multiplayer modes

Star Wars Squadrons features two multiplayer modes which include the Dogfight and Fleet Battle. Here's a look at two multiplayer game modes:

Dogfight multiplayer mode

The Dogfight mode essentially allows you to take on the galaxy’s finest starfighters in 5v5 battles. The task is fairly simple, however, you need to have a decent level of skill before you finally enter the galaxy. Your team is tasked with taking down all the enemy starfighters that come your way. The team that manages to secure a total of 30 kills claims glory.

Fleet Battle multiplayer mode

A Fleet battle is an objective-based 5v5 face-off that is spread across multiple stages. This involves getting Into a dog fight with your enemies followed by a takedown of capital ship shields and the enemy flagship which could be the New Republic or Imperial.

It is suggested that you go through the game's practice mode before diving into any of the multiplayer game modes in Star Wars Squadrons.

Image credits: EA