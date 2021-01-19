Diablo Season 22 End Date For Xbox One, PS4, PC And Nintendo Switch

Diablo 3 is a popular hack and slash action RPG from Blizzard Entertainment. It marks the third instalment in the Diablo series and comes with a compelling story campaign. The game also features new seasons which gives players an opportunity to get a fresh start in every few months. With the arrival of every new season, players can level up their character from the very beginning, without having any gold, materials, or any other previously earned items carried over.

The new season also comes with new game mechanics and legendary items, and various exciting rewards for players to earn. The ongoing Diablo Season 22 has been quite successful, however, eager fans have now been wondering when it will finally come to a conclusion.

Diablo Season 22 end date

The ongoing Diablo Season 22 dubbed 'Shades of the Nephalem' began on November 20, 2020, which means that the season has already completed two months. Diablo Season 21 was one of the longest seasons we have seen in a while, however, there have been rumours suggesting that the current season would likely end much sooner. A number of sources suggest that the season could end as early as February 7, 2021 or run until February 21, 2021. However, it should be noted that these are only speculations as BIizzard is yet to open up about its plans.

Diablo Season 22 best class

In Diablo Season 22, Necromancer serves as the best overall class. They generally make use of bone and blood spells, undead minions, golems, and curses during combats. With the help of curses, they can easily stop the opponents dead on their tracks. They possess insanely lethal weapons and have the best multipliers in the game. Apart from this, they also have the most number of builds for A-tier or S-tier when compared to any other class in the game. These are definitely worth trying out if you are on the lookout for the best class.

Diablo 3 Season 22 is now available for gamers across various platforms including the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Windows PC and Nintendo Switch.

Image credits: Blizzard Entertainment