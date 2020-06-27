Best Weapon Skins CSGO: Most Powerful Weapons With Damage Stats

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is one of the most competitive multiplayer FPS video games from Valve and Hidden Path Entertainment. It is the fourth game in the CS series and is played by millions worldwide. The game offers a wide range of weapons which players can use to compete with their opponents. They are a central part of the game and also determine your performance on the field.

When you first start out in CS:GO, you get a standard set of weapons that you see in the military. And while it may seem all cool at first, the green AWP skins and the generic black M4A4 will start to get a bit boring. This is one of the reasons why developers at Counter-Strike: Global Offensive decided to spice things up before eventually bringing a set of new skins to the shooter game.

The first weapon case in the game was introduced in 2012 after the game launch and a number of new skins have followed over the years. As of now, the game has close to 1,000 skins. So, we have compiled a list of some of the best weapon skins in the game.

Best weapon skins CSGO

Here are the best weapon skins to try out in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

AK-47

The AK47 is certainly the most powerful rifle you can have in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. It first appeared in the game as part of the Phoenix Weapon operation case, however, it can only be used for the Terrorist Team. The weapon can hold a total of 30 bullets in a single magazine. Here's a look at the Damage chart:

Hitbox Primary Attack Head 143 111 Chest and Arm 35 27 Abdomen and Pelves 44 34 Leg 26 26

AWP

The AWP is a sniper rifle which is part of the bolt action. This means that the weapon has the ability to take down opponents with a single shot. However, if a player fails to land the shot, it can be difficult to hold the enemy as the AWP reloads the bullet with every single shot. Check out the Damage stats:

Hitbox Primary Attack Head 459 448 Chest and Arm 115 112 Abdomen and Pelves 143 140 Leg 85 85

AUG

The AUG is a good choice especially for players who are new to the game. This is because the recoil system on this machine is fairly easy to control and is mostly used for firing single shots. The weapon also comes with an in-built scope that helps maximise the bullet accuracy. Here are the Damage stats for AUG.

Hitbox Primary Attack Head 143 111 Chest and Arm 35 27 Abdomen and Pelves 44 34 Leg 26 26

USP-S

The USP-S is a pistol which can give players a great advantage when part of a Counter-Terrorist team. This is because the gun packs a pre-applied suppressor in the muzzle and also offers a decent recoil recovery. A single shot from USP-S can dismantle an enemy. Check out the weapon stats:

Hitbox Primary Attack Head 140 70 Chest and Arm 34 17 Abdomen and Pelves 43 22 Leg 26 26

Image credits: Counter-Strike: Global Offensive