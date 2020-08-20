Bioshock Infinite Ending Explained: An Complete Analysis Of The Game Ending

BioShock Infinite is one of the finest first-person shooter games developed by Irrational Games and published by 2K Games. The game offers an interesting plot and features plenty of intriguing characters. The game also has a lot of twists and turns towards the end of the narrative which sparked a lot of conversations on the Internet when the game released. Today, we analyse the mysterious ending of BioShock Infinite.

Bioshock Infinite ending explained

It all starts when Booker DeWitt and Elizabeth catchup to antagonist Zachary Comstock on his airship. Here, we witness a biblical scene which has been designed to brainwash Elizabeth. Comstock then pulls her and asks her to question DeWitt about her finger. Upon seeing this, Booker quickly reacts by attacking him. DeWitt tries to tell her that he is clueless about the finger, however, Elizabeth doesn’t seem convinced.

Now, DeWitt proceeds to destroy the Monument Island Siphon using Songbird to prove himself. In the process, Songbird loses control and tries to attack DeWitt. Elizabeth comes to his rescue and opens a tear in order to stop him in his tracks, which also kills Songbird.

Elizabeth gains all the power

After the destruction of Siphon, Elizabeth gets complete control of all her powers and takes DeWitt to Rapture. Once there, she takes him through a doorway to the lighthouses so DeWitt can get a better understanding of things and to also show him the things that must be done for the greater good.

They both go to the top where Elizabeth opens the original lighthouse door which reveals many more lighthouses leading to many possible realities. This is where you have reached the end of the game.

However, you need to have a knowledge of the multiverse theory that was part of the game plot all along. This is nothing but several different parallel universes that feature the things that already exist and those that can exist. She also tells DeWitt that it involves many variables and constants that play a key part in understanding the ending.

Elizabeth takes DeWitt through another door which he recognises as a place where he was about 20 years ago. Later on, Elizabeth leads him through yet another door which shows that DeWitt actually knows what had happened to Elizabeth’s finger. All of this reveals that Comstock had escaped with DeWitt’s daughter using a tear, changed her name and raised her as Elizabeth, who was otherwise known as Anna. If you pay close attention, you will come to realise that the main story revolves around DeWitt being sent to Columbia to be able his daughter who is fully grown up.

A disrupted world

Towards the end, DeWitt is again at the old baptism where we see multiple versions of Elizabeth or Anna who appear on the scene. This is where he comes to the realisation that he is not just himself, but he is also Comstock. We see three copies of Elizabeth drown DeWitt in the river, however, he doesn't really appear to protest and seemingly dies. The screen goes black as all the different versions of Elizabeth start to fade away, except for one that survived.

However, it does not reveal if she is still alive or if she later disappeared after the camera pulled back. As for the post-credit scene, it could mean that the scene is real and that DeWitt is alive or it’s just Elizabeth’s imagination where all the universe have been erased.

Image credits: 2K