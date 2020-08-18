Ghost Of Tsushima Bringing New Co-op Multiplayer Mode On PS4

Sucker Punch Productions are adding a new online multiplayer co-op mode to its popular open-world title Ghost of Tsushima. The new game mode called “Ghost of Tsushima: Legends” will arrive as a free download this fall and will be exclusive to the PlayStation 4 platform. It mainly focuses on cooperative combat and the enemies have been inspired by Japanese folk tales and mythology.

Introducing #GhostOfTsushima: Legends, a new co-op multiplayer mode inspired by Japanese mythology that will be a free download for Ghost of Tsushima owners this fall!



Read more on the @PlayStation Blog: https://t.co/8gjPGn3IXc pic.twitter.com/Fcik1iM04e — Ghost of Tsushima 🎮 OUT NOW (@SuckerPunchProd) August 17, 2020

Game developers have also released a statement on the PlayStation blog saying that it has been designed to offer an entirely new cooperative gameplay experience. With the new Ghost of Tsushima Legends game mode, players on PS4 will be able to play the game with their friends or participate in online matchmaking to enjoy Legends in groups of up to four players.

Ghost of Tsushima Legends – Story and Survival missions

With the two-player option, players will also have the ability to engage in a series of co-op story missions that become more difficult as the game advances. There will also be a number of twists and turns that require proper coordination with one's teammate.

If you choose to play the game mode in a team of four players, there will be wave-based Survival missions, where you will be tasked with taking on teams of the toughest opponents that the game has to offer.

Players who manage to get through the Story and Survival missions should be ready to participate in the four-player Raid that promises to transport the players to a completely new world to take on a ruthless enemy.

Ghost of Tsushima, which was first announced at the Paris Games Week 2017, finally made its debut on Sony’s PS4 gaming console on July 17, 2020. The game has received much praise and positive feedback from both fans and critics. It was able to sell over 2.4 million copies within the first three days of launch, becoming the fastest-selling first party game on the PlayStation 4. The Ghost of Tsushima is exclusive only to PlayStation 4 and will playable on Sony’s next-gen PlayStation 5 console, thanks to its backwards compatibility.

