Birthday Cake Locations In Fortnite: Where Are The Cakes?

Fortnite has had a beautiful season with the Chapter 2 Season 4 update and it has provided massive amounts of content for the players to immerse in this season. The game will be completing 3 years in the industry and Epic is hosting a Fortnite 3rd birthday event to celebrate the game. Fortnite has players finding birthday cake locations during its birthday week.

Birthday Cake Locations in Fortnite

Birthday cakes are an important part of Fortnite’s 3rd Birthday party as cakes are crucial for any birthday celebration. Fortnite has created challenges for players during its Birthday Week. Completing these challenges would reward the players with XP and cosmetic goodies.

Two of the challenges revolve around Birthday cakes. One of them requires the players to dance around the cakes and the other requires the players to gain health or shield from the birthday cakes. Completing these challenges can be easy but it can be confusing and tedious to find these cakes around the vast Fortnite island. Here is a guide for all the birthday cake locations in Fortnite.

Slurpy Swamp: Can be found near the reboot van in the area

Holly Hedges: Look for the reboot van, he birthday cake is right next to it

Weeping Woods: Look for the birthday cake next to the gate of the biggest building on the last floor

Sweaty Sands: Look for the Food, Fishing, Fun signboard, the birthday cake should be sitting next to it

Misty Meadows: The Birthday Cake is right next to the stone water fountain in the area

Salty Springs: This location also has the birthday cake next to the reboot van

Doom’s Domain: The birthday cake is right in front of a yellow house next to Dr. Doom’s Statue

Retail Row: One more location with the Birthday cake near the reboot van, in the parking lot

Lazy Lake: The Birthday cake can be found near the biggest building

Dirty Docks: Find the birthday cake near the reboot van in this location too

Fortnite 3rd birthday challenges

Each year, Epic celebrates the birthday of one of its biggest franchises, Fortnite. It hosts a birthday event for the players in the Fortnite battle royale map. The event consists of challenges, cosmetics, birthday cakes, and a birthday-themed battle bus. Thanks to the leakers and data miners, players can get an early look at the challenges before they officially appear. The Fortnite 3rd birthday challenges are as follows:

Play Matches 0/10

Dance in front of birthday cakes 0/10

Outlast opponents 0/500

Gain Health or Shield from Birthday Cake 0/50

