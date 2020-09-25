Where Is The Trask Transport Truck In Fortnite? Find Out Trask Transport Truck Location

Fortnite's Week 5 challenges have arrived and players are rushing to complete them for the XP gain. The extra boost of XP helps them move up the tiers in the battle pass. Moving forward in the battle pass provides the players with new cosmetics. These cosmetics involve skins they can equip in the game, back-bling, or could be even a glider.

As Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 is a Marvel-themed one, players will be awarded Marvel-esque cosmetics for moving up in the battle pass this season. Some great skins and cosmetics are awarded while progressing through the battle pass, but some players want the special skins for characters, which can only be unlocked through special quests. Fortnite has kept special challenges to unlock the special skin for Wolverine. One of these challenges involves finding the Trask Transport Truck.

Where is the Trask Transport Truck in Fortnite?

This is the fifth challenge introduced for the Wolverine Special Skin in Fortnite. The first challenge of the series required players to investigate mysterious claw marks. The second challenge had players running into Quinjet Patrol sites looking for Wolverine loading screens. The third challenge had players finding a Wolverine Trophy which was actually a sentinel’s head. The fourth challenge had player lunging of Sentinel’s hands and here they have arrived at the fifth challenge

The fifth challenge needs the players to locate a Trask Transport Truck. Veteran players and daily players must have come across this truck at some point in Fortnite as the truck has been a part of the map since the start of Season 4 in Fortnite. For players that do not know the location for the Trask Transport Truck, fear not because it is very simple to locate it. Players just need to head northwest from Doom’s Domain till they reach a landmark called Lockie’s Lighthouse. The Trask Transport Truck should be visible there on a raised surface. Players just need to be around the vehicle to complete this challenge.

Wolverines 5th challenge: locate a trask transport truck. AND there is a GOLD XP coin inside the truck!!! pic.twitter.com/ksuh4GPRUs — EqicGames (@EqicG) September 24, 2020

Fortnite Week 5 Challenges

Once the player has complete the Trask Transport Truck challenge, they can move on to complete the Fortnite Week 5 challenges. Players can complete these challenges to gain a lot of XP and also move up in the battle pass to unlock new things like cosmetics. Moving up tiers in the battle pass rewards the players with various things and this can be done by earning XP. Fortnite Weekly challenges are one of the best ways to amass a lot of XP. Here are the other Fortnite Week 5 challenges:

Search Chests at Doom's Domain: 0/7

Eliminations at Dirty Docks: 0/3

Drive a car from Slurpy Swamp to Catty Corner in less than 4 minutes without getting out: 0/1

Collect Floating Rings at Coral Castle: 0/1

In a vehicle, jump through the flaming ring at Salty Springs: 0/1

Make a Stark Robot dance: 0/1

Destroy Gorgers [Rec: 4 Players]: 0/1

Promo image source: Jambo twitter handle