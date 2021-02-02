How To Get Into Dental School In BitLife? How To Apply For A Dentist Job?

BitLife is one of the most popular text-based life simulator games out there that has grown tremendously over the years. The video game allows players to start a new life as a random character and become anything they want by making several choices throughout their gameplay journey. The game also allows enables players to pursue a specific profession or career path. Players can also become a dentist in BitLife if they make the right decisions. So, let us take you through all the steps you need to follow to become a dentist in BitLife.

Also Read | Persona 5 Strikers Vs Persona 5: How Is P5S Different Than The Original P5 Game

How to get into dental school in BitLife?

Becoming a dentist isn't as difficult as most of the other professions or career paths in BitLife. It only requires you to a bit of schooling and should be able to start earning in no time. Interestingly, it is also one of the highly paid jobs which allow you to make a decent amount of money in the long run.

Also Read | Apex Legends: Gibraltar And Caustic To Be Last Legends With Gigantic Hitboxes

As you are starting out, it is advised that you have high smart stats which will only improve your chances of getting accepted. This should be anywhere between 80 and 100 at least. Now, you need to go to university and take up biology for studies. If you are unable to see this field, you can try restarting the game. If that doesn't work, you need to try ageing up.

Also Read | Apex Legends Season 8 Patch Notes Bring New Legend, Weapon, And Quality Of Life Updates

Players can also apply for scholarships, however, you can only do so if you had high ratings in school. This way, you won't have to worry about paying off your student loans. Make sure that you score good grades each year and study hard through the graduation. Once you have successfully graduated, you can start applying for a Dental school. Your smart stats should help you get admission in Dental school. Put in your best efforts each year while you are still in college.

After graduating in Biology, you can start applying for Dentist jobs by heading over to the Occupations menu in the game. Click on the 'Jobs' option and start sending your applications.

Also Read | Rocket League 1.92 Patch Notes Add Fennec Decals To The Esports Shop

Image credits: jonathanborba | Unsplash