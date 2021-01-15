What Is Dropkick In Cold War? How To Download The New Dropkick Game Mode?

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is the next big title in the Call of Duty franchise and it has been making a lot of waves in the online gaming scene. Set in Cold War, the video game offers an immersive gunplay experience and comes with a bunch of exciting game modes for fans to explore.

The first-person shooter from Activision has now received a new mid-season update which has gone live on servers. As part of the Cold War update, players will get to unlock a bunch of new weapons and also check out a bunch of new game modes in Multiplayer and Zombies. One of the latest game modes that players can dive into right now is the Dropkick mode.

What is Dropkick in Cold War?

Dropkick is the latest 6v6 multiplayer game mode that has been added with the new Black Ops Cold War update. The game mode is live in the game and it is centered around two teams of players battling things out to gain control of a special briefcase that has some nuclear codes. Once you enter the game, both teams will rush to grab the briefcase and try to gain control of it for as long as they can. The team holding on to the briefcase will need to hit 200 scores to win the round.

Players should note that they will not respawn in the game if they are eliminated while one of their team members still controls the case. A dead player will only respawn when the carrier of the briefcase is eliminated and the briefcase is dropped. If the enemy team member is in control of the briefcase, it needs to be flushed out and retrieved.

How to download Dropkick in Cold War?

The new Dropkick game mode wouldn't require a client download. It will be automatically installed in Black Ops Cold War the next time you launch the title.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is now available on Xbox Series X / Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Windows PC.

