Cold War Streetsweeper Shotgun Challenge: How To Get Streetsweeper In Cold War?

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War is the next biggest instalment in the Call of Duty franchise. The first-person shooter game from Activision has been getting widespread popularity in the gaming scene since launch. It offers plenty of new and classic game modes to players and allows COD fans to indulge in an immersive gunplay experience. The multiplayer game features a wide array of deadly tools and weapons which players can carry to the battlefield.

One of the most sought-after weapons in the game right now is the all-powerful Streetsweeper shotgun. Black Ops Cold War players can now unlock this weapon; however, the game doesn't give any details on the steps to obtain it. So, if you are still wondering how you can unlock the Streetsweeper shotgun in Black Ops Cold War, this guide will help you with just that.

How to get the Streetsweeper shotgun?

The Streetsweeper Shotgun can be unlocked in the game by completing a special Streetsweeper Shotgun challenge in the game's multiplayer mode. All you need to do is log into the multiplayer mode in either Black Ops Cold War or Warzone and enter a match. Now, you just need to earn three killstreaks with any of these weapons - Hauer 77 or Gallo SA12. You will need to get three killstreaks in 15 different matches. Completing the challenge will unlock the Streetsweeper and it can be accessed from the inventory.

However, if you are not looking to completing the above challenge, you will still get a hold of this weapon by heading over to the game store. The gaming company has added a new pack in the in-game store which has been called the "Shock Value Bundle". This bundle comes with a special version of the deadly weapon and also features a number of quality attachments and other items to go with it. You will need to spend 1,200 COD Points to purchase the complete bundle. If you do not have COD Points, the bundle will cost you around $10.

The new Shock Value Bundle can be purchased through both Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone in-game stores.

