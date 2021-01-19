Cold War: Best Groza Class Setup And Loadout To Unlock Its Hidden Potential

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War is one of the biggest installments in the Call of Duty franchise. It has been gaining widespread popularity in the online gaming scene since releasing in November 2020. Set in the Cold War, the first-person shooter from Treyarch offers Call of Duty fans an immersive gunplay experience that comes with a number of classic and new game modes. Aside from numerous game modes, the title also features an array of deadly weapons. Groza is one of the weapons that was added in the game as part of the Season 1 update. It can be unlocked once you reach tier 31 on your new Battle Pass.

How good is Groza in Cold War?

While there are many weapons to choose from, the Groza is one of the powerful assault rifles you will come across in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. The weapon offers a good level of mobility and is easier to control, but it isn't that impressive when it comes to long-distance combats. However, the assault rifle supports a wide range of attachments, which allow the player to make it far more effective during battles. So, let us take a look at the best Groza class set up to unlock the weapon's full potential.

Best Groza loadout

Here's a look at the best Groza loadout in Black Ops Cold War:

Muzzle - Muzzle Brake 7.62

Barrel - 16.7 VDV Reinforced

Underbarrel - Spetsnaz Grip

Stock - Spetsnaz PKM Stock

Optic - Microflex LED

Using the above set of Groza loadout allows players to make the weapon far more effective for close and long-range engagements. Once you pair it with the recommended attachments, it helps bring down the weapon's recoil and improves its proficiency during close combats. However, you can make a few tweaks to the attachments to adjust to your playstyle.

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War was released on November 13, 2020, and is now available across various platforms which include the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X / Series S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

Image credits: Call of Duty website