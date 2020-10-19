Cold War Best AK74U Loadout And Class; Learn How To Create The Best AK74U Setup

Cold War beta is rising in popularity by the day. The new weapons, maps, game modes, and more has players engaged in the game for hours. Players are waging battles in the game and they need to have an idea of the best loadout and class of weapons to get an edge over their enemies. Learning a new loadout and class of a weapon can be tricky as the players don’t know what combination works best. The game is still in Beta so the best attachments might be saved for the final version of the game. Players have been wondering about the best Ak74u loadout and class in Cold War beta.

Best AK74U Loadout in Cold War Beta

The AK74U has become one of the most popular weapons in the Cold War Beta. The AK74U is a fast and lethal weapon. Creating the best loadout for this gun can get a little complicated. Here is the best Ak74U loadout for Cold War beta.

Muzzle: Muzzle Break 5.56

Barrel: 3’ Extended

Under barrel: Foregrip

Stock: Tactical Stock

Handle: Quick Draw Handle

Secondary Weapon: 1911 Pistol

Tactical: Stun Grenade

Lethal: C4

Field Upgrade: Field Mic

Perks: Flak jacket, Scavenger, and Ghost

Wildcard: Danger Close

Cold War Beta Patch notes

Releasing the Cold War beta has provided an idea to the developers of what is to be fixed in the game. Here are all the latest changes that have been made to Cold War beta in the latest patch.

Gameplay

Adjusted tuning on the Duster Stock attachment to prevent faster sliding than intended

Increased the cooldown on the Spy Plane to help limit their numbers in the sky at one time.

Increased TDM score limit from 75 to 100 for better match pacing.

Updated the Assassin Perk description for clarity.

Slightly reduced the damage output of the Milano 821 SMG.

General

Adjusted conditions for joining in progress to prevent players from joining matches that are about to end.

Moved VIP Escort exclusively to the Featured playlist.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where a controller could become unresponsive when loading into a match.

Fixed an issue with multiple Optics being misaligned in ADS and blocking the player’s view, including Snappoint, Diamondback, and Hawksmoor attachments.

Fixed a bug where players would get “UI Error 66156” when selecting “Add Activision Friends” from the Recent Players menu.

Fixed an issue where other players’ names were not visible in the pre-match lobby.

Stability

Fixed crashes that could occur during the Best Play in a VIP Escort match.

Fixed a crash that could occur while selecting Operators in the front-end menu.

Fixed a crash that could occur when a SAM Turrent missile hit a target when the turret was destroyed.

Fixed a rare crash that could occur if a Gunboat was beached for too long.

