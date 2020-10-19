Cold War Best Krig 6 Loadout And Class; Learn How To Use The Krig 6 To Its Full Potential

Cold War Beta is here, and players are pouring into the game in massive numbers. Cold War beta has achieved massive success since its launch and has been praised by many players. The Beta has provided the players with a good amount of weapons, maps, and game modes to play around in. Players are still getting used to the new weapons in the game. New Loadouts and Weapon classes can be tricky and players need to have an idea about the new range of weapons to get an upper hand on their opponents. Players have been wondering about the best Krig 6 loadout and Class in Cold War Beta.

Also read: How To Play Cold War Beta On PlayStation 4, Xbox One And Windows PC?

Best Krig 6 loadout in Cold War beta

Krig 6 is one of the best assault rifles in the game. Its versatility makes it absolutely destructive from close range and long-range. It is the weapon that can help the player win matches with the right kind of attachments. Here is the best Krig 6 Loadout for Cold War beta:

Optic: Microflex LED

Muzzle: Muzzle Break 5.56

Barrel: 19.7’ Extended

Underbarrel: Foregrip

Magazine: Fast Mag

Secondary Weapon: Pelington 703

Muzzle: Stabilizer .308

Barrel: 25’ extended

Under Barrel: Front Grip

Handle: Quickdraw Handle

Stock: Tactical Stock

Tactical: Stim Shot

Lethal: Frag x2

Field Upgrade: Field Mic

Perks: Tactical Mask, Assassin, and Ghost

Wildcard: Law Breaker

Also read: Cold War Beta Not Working: Players Complaint About The New COD Black Ops Game

COD Cold War System Requirements

COD Cold War has been developed for the next-gen consoles. The next-gen consoles have an advanced specification list that is needed to run the next generation of gaming. Players will have to match these specifications on their PC in their system requirements in order to have an optimum experience while running the game. There is a minimum set of requirements that is necessary to run the game, failing to meet this list will create issues in the gaming experience. There is also a recommended list of system requirements designed to provide the best gaming experience for the players. Here is the list of COD Cold War System Requirements:

COD Cold War Minimum System Requirements

CPU: Intel Core i5 2500k or AMD equivalent

RAM: 8 GB

OS: Windows 7 64-Bit (SP1) or Windows 10 64-Bit (1803 or later)

VIDEO CARD: Nvidia GeForce GTX 670 2GB / GTX 1650 4GB or AMD Radeon HD 7950

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

FREE DISK SPACE: 45 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2048 MB

COD Cold War Recommended System Requirements

CPU: Intel Core i7 4770k or AMD equivalent

RAM: 16 GB

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest Service Pack)

VIDEO CARD: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 4GB / GTX 1660 Super 6GB or AMD Radeon R9 390 / AMD RX 580

PIXEL SHADER: 5.1

VERTEX SHADER: 5.1

FREE DISK SPACE: 45 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 4096 MB

Also read: Cold War Beta End Date: Developers Offer More Game Time To COD Fans

Also read: COD Cold War Gets Few Changes After Giving A Week Of Beta Access To The Players

Promo Image Source: The Colonel 100 Twitter Handle