Cold War Zombies Leaks: All Leaked Information About The Popular Game Mode

COD Zombies has returned with the Cold War and the players seem to love it. But a number of recent Cold War zombies leaks have surfaced on the internet. The players want o know any information available about the new COD Zombies. To help them out, we have listed some of the most popular Cold War Zombie leaks till now. Read more to know about some Cold War Zombie leaks.

Cold War Zombies leaks

IT IS HERE!



The Entire Call of Duty Zombies Storyline Explained! (World at War to Black Ops Cold War Zombies Timeline)



This took FOREVER to make so LIKES + RT's are appreciated and share it with anyone that may be interested in the story!https://t.co/6yXnsFVQF7 pic.twitter.com/82Jb1mZEOT — TheGamingRevolution (@TheGamingRevo3) October 14, 2020

A popular data miner and well-known figure in the gaming industry has been actively sharing a number of Cold War Zombie leaks for a long time now. The Gaming Revolution has shared the complete story for Cold War Zombies on his Twitter account. The data miner shared Youtube video in his post and captioned it with, “IT IS HERE! The Entire Call of Duty Zombies Storyline Explained! (World at War to Black Ops Cold War Zombies Timeline) This took FOREVER to make so LIKES + RT's are appreciated and share it with anyone that may be interested in the story!” The post managed to get a number of reactions from the COD community.

Those Black Ops Cold War Zombies "leaked" images that have been around for over a week now but only seem to be gaining a lot of traction today are indeed real despite them looking fake.



They're of ZM_Silver outside Nacht Der Untoten. The map is called Die Maschine. — TheGamingRevolution (@TheGamingRevo3) September 18, 2020

Black Ops Cold War release date

Thanks #BlackOpsColdWar fans everywhere, you’ve made the Multiplayer Beta the most downloaded in Call of Duty history. pic.twitter.com/ETLyRWkIwr — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) October 22, 2020

The makers are recently working on releasing their upcoming game, Black Ops Cold War. The players recently got to play the beta version of the game for free. Now they can directly access the Black Ops Cold War during its release. Black Ops Cold War release date has been confirmed and the players can expect the game to hit the stores on November 13, 2020. Players can even buy the game’s digital version to being the download as soon as it launches. After seeing the success of Black Ops Cold War beta, it is expected to see a huge number of people buy and enjoy this game. Apart from this, the makers have also introduced a new set of challenges for Halloween.

COD Warzone makers have been releasing new content for their upcoming Halloween event. Their 'Trick Or Treat' challenge has gained a lot of popularity and players want to know about the Trick Or Treat locations. They can see a number of videos uploaded by popular gaming streamers online about the Trick Or Treat locations. But don’t worry if you have not been able to figure it out. We too have listed down all the Trick Or Treat locations and rewards that are available in the game. Here are all the 15 Trick Or Treat locations in COD Warzone.

Gora Dam

Arklov Peak Military Base

Karst River Quarry

Verdansk International Airport

Storage Town

Atlas Superstore

Zhokov Boneyard

Hospital

Novi Grazna Hills

BCH TV Station

Verdansk Stadium

Downtown

Gorengrad Lumber Yard

Port of Verdansk

