How To Preload COD Cold War? Here's How To Download Upcoming Call Of Duty Release

Call Of Duty Cold War release is just around the corner and the players are certainly excited for the same. Recently, the players are trying to find out some questions related to Cold War preload. So to help them out, we have decided to answer these questions right here. Read more to know about Cold War preload.

How to preload COD Coldwar?

The players have been asking a lot of questions related to cold war preload. They want to know the answer to stuff like how to preload COD Cold War and how to play Cold War early. All the players need to do is preload Cold War and get access to the game at the earliest. But if you still have not been able to figure out how to preload cod Cold War and how to play Cold War early, out small guide about the COD Cold War could totally help you out. So let’s take a deep dive into the upcoming COD game, Cold War download and release date.

Currently, the makers have announced that the players can start Cold War preload on their specific gaming consoles. The PS players can buy the game and start the preload on their consoles. While November 10th is the day the pre-download is going to be made available for PC, Xbox Series X and PS5 versions will be available on the 10th and 12th.

Currently, the Standard Edition costs £59.99 meanwhile the Cross-gen bundle is £64.99. Apart from this, the cold war download size is going to be somewhere around 95GB and 133GB for PS4 and PS5 respectively. 93GB and 136GB is the total size of the Cold War game for Xbox One and Xbox Series X users respectively.

More about COD Cold War

The makers of Call Of Duty had released a trailer for COD Cold War on their youtube page. It is called “Know Your History” and is a small teaser for their upcoming Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War. The makers have certainly gone for bringing in some real incidents from the Cold War into the game.

The trailer also says that it has been inspired by true events. The teaser does not show much about the gameplay or graphics of the game but gives a brief idea about the game’s plot. The players may or may not be involved with an alleged Soviet spy codenamed “Perseus”. This was flashed during the video and it could be an essential piece of information about the game.

